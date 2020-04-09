After setback in films, Bullet Prakash hoped to rise in politics

Bullet Prakash, the film comedian who died at 44 on Monday, was hoping to make it big in politics.

Politics was not new to him. His mother Gowramma had been a municipal councillor in the late 1980s.

He had joined the BJP, and taken on movie star-turned-politician Ramya when she criticised PM Modi. After his entry into the party, he was assigned to the party’s cultural wing. But over the past two decades, he had mostly concentrated on building a career in films.

Prakash had acted in 325 films in Kannada and Tamil and was dealing with financial distress towards the end of his life. He also hoped to launch his son Rakshak Sena in films. He had announced a film but was unable to take the idea forward. He also nurtured the dream of directing Darshan in a film titled, ‘Sultan.’

About two years ago after he underwent weight reduction surgery, many rumours began cropping up, which hurt him deeply.

Many said that he was no longer able to act, and that he couldn’t remember his lines. He publicly pleaded with his rivals not to ‘kill him’. He also vowed to ‘rise from the dust’ and promised that his son would soon be a hero and end all his woes.

Cottonpet Prakash, who rode a Bullet motorbike and became Bullet Prakash on actor Ravichandran’s suggestion, last appeared in a teaser for a naughty comedy titled ‘Parmila Lodge’.

The movie was to be directed by Vijay Prasad. However, Prakash passed away before shooting for the film could begin.

Actor-turned-politician Tara says Prakash always focused on his work. “And he was known for his humour. It’s hard to digest that he was in financial distress during his last days. We campaigned together during the last elections. In fact, he had demonstrated before me how a leader should walk in public,” she says.

Prakash never discussed his difficulties with anybody, Tara, now aligned with the BJP, says.

Filmmaker Duniya Suri says Prakash was always punctual. “I worked with him in four films. For me he was more than an artiste; he was a great friend. He conducted himself with dignity and maintained good relationships,” he says.

Ramesh Aravind is sad that Prakash’s tale ended so early. “He was funny in his own way. His huge build and assertive dialogue delivery suited the roles he donned. He dreamt of being a big politician,” he says.

Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted, “I knew him personally. We worked together for Appu and Veera Kannadiga. He had donned a good role in Jackie.”

For Sadhu Kokila, Prakash was a great friend and human being. “He was my closest friend. I have no words to describe our friendship. It is extremely difficult to act like him. In fact, he drew my attention by his acting skills. Unfortunately, I could not meet him because of the lockdown. The industry has lost a genuine artiste, but I have lost a great friend,” he says.

Yogaraj Bhat remembers Bullet Prakash to be a kind soul. “He worked for three days with me and the team of ‘Gaalipata 2’. He was an incredible actor and a thinker. He never was serious about his illnesses. He left us too early,” Yogaraj sums up.

Darshan’s gesture

Producer M G Ramamurthy says Darshan has taken up the responsibility of conducting the wedding of Prakash’s daughter Monika Varshini.

Darshan spoke to Prakash’s wife and assured her that he would bear all expenses, Ramamurthy told Metrolife. Darshan has also tweeted a tribute to Prakash.