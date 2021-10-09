Akull talks about his ‘Soulmate’

It’s not every day that we see a girl asking a boy out in a song. And so, singer Akull Tandon’s latest single-cum- video ‘Soulmate’ comes as a breath of fresh air. In the video, a girl, played by actress Shivaleeka Oberoi, proposes to her boyfriend, essayed by Akull, in a candle-lit date night.

This idea came to him because he has been at the receiving end in the past twice and it “felt different.”

The singer-music composer from New Delhi told us more about his latest duet with singer Aastha Gill.

Tell us about your music training.

I believe in self-teaching. I haven’t undertaken long formal training except for learning Indian classical music from the Dilli Gharana for some time. After this, I learnt piano and music production by watching online videos and reading a lot of e-books.

What inspired you to make ‘Soulmate’?

I was coming across the word ‘soulmate’ a lot on Instagram. I felt the young generation would vibe with the word well. At the same time, a lot of videos I was putting out had quotes on love, life, and related to soulmates. That’s how the two came together and inspired the song.

How long did the song take to complete?

Sometimes songs come through quickly. Other times, lyrics can take time. Or, you feel the music track is not up to the mark. Or, you aren’t happy with the vibe of the song. So these three-four aspects need to work out for a song to happen. As for ‘Soulmate’, I had written and composed the music last year. It’s the lyrics that took time.

Did the pandemic pose any challenge?

The music video was never a part of the plan but when things started opening up after the second wave, we thought let’s shoot one in Delhi. And since the audio is romantic, nice and sweet, we thought a video featuring a couple would go well with it. But then, rains delayed the shoot.