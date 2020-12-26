All dressed up with nowhere to go

Fashion is the most creative and resilient in periods of uncertainty. It has the power to keep you cheerful with a practical purpose. Each season brings with it new trends and adds new purpose to one’s creativity.

Coco Chanel created women’s couture pieces from rescued fabrics when materials were scarce around World War I.

This led to a revolution in women’s wear from restrained corsets to comfortable attire, making Chanel the undisputed innovator in fashion. A crisis has always ensured that there will always be a focus on quality over quantity and practicality over vanity.

A wakeup call

The recent pandemic has given us a renewed perspective on fashion’s unabated pace, its insatiable desire for newness, and the pressure on people and the planet. It is a wake-up call for both us as consumers and for the industry as a whole.

In years past, winter wear has been straightforward, emphasizing either comfort and warmth or party attire. But norms are rapidly being redefined, and fashion must also continue to adapt to a new way of being. And fashion admirers are now to interpret how they will work unique styles into their day-to-day routine.

What’s trending

There are two trends that have gained traction over these months with home, Zoom and Instagram posts becoming a more important part of daily life hashtags like #goingnowherebutgettingdressed have become popular. Social media is becoming a curated haven of colourful fashion, statement jewellery and fashionable face masks. Countless ‘lockdown looks’ have been posted on social media in the last few months.

Winter dressing tips

But the one thing that is clear is that wearing good clothes can lift one’s spirits immeasurably. Here are a few winter dressing tips to keep you happy and warm.

Jackets

Don’t depend on your outwear solely for warmth. Make the jacket an integral part of your outfit. A camel coat is a wardrobe heroine that works for just about every occasion. Look for length, cinched waists and team it with boots

Patchwork denim

Work with a lot of seams and shade variations to bring out the winter boho chic in you. If it is a jacket you can team it with a printed dress and if you opt for denim patchwork trousers, then team it well with a delicate floral blouse

Oversized Button Knitted Cardigan

Chunky cable knit cardigans offer endless styling options. They serve as a chic and practical layering piece, making it a natural staple for Winter.

Low-cut dresses

Put on some bling to brighten your day, plunging necklines are not just a summer thing! Show off some skin this winter and maybe throw on a coat over it.

Culottes

Historically known as breeches, these are making a comeback. They have proved to be universally flattering. Team them with high boots and a statement scarf.

(The writer is a fashion designer)