All you need to know about shopping ethically

Interested in shopping ethically but confused about where to start?

Surrounded by fast fashion at every turn, shopping ethically can seem impossible. But, all you need is the right tools and information.

While you may not be able to check every single box when trying to overhaul your buying practices, even doing a little bit better, be it by avoiding brands that violate your own code of ethics, or by supporting companies that put in the work to make things better for the people in every part of their supply chain, can all make a huge difference.

At its core, ethical shopping is about two things: looking for companies that consider their impact on humans and the planet and choosing to buy from places that treat all their employees well. This includes fair pay and safe working conditions at every level.

Here’s how to tell if the brand selling your next pair of bootcut jeans or tie-dye sweatshirts really deserves your business.

#1 – Sustainable does not equal ethical

A brand billing itself as ‘sustainable’ is usually most focused on reducing its carbon footprint, minimising water use and avoiding hazardous chemicals.

While all that is great, even a place that checks these boxes might struggle in terms of treating its employees well. The company might not have transparent labour practices, or may not pay livable wages or may give less priority to worker safety.

#2 – Don’t fall for bold claims

Brands can often use clever marketing tactics to make themselves look more ethical than they actually are. Marketing tactics similar to using a brand hashtag like #GreenRevolution or adding a graphic of a vibrant green leaf to the product. Do not fall for these marketing gimmicks.

Always double-check, dig through a site’s About Us, FAQ, and Info pages. Look for supply chain information and see if they’re rocking one of the ethical certifications at the bottom of this page.

#3 – Shop small

Start by shopping locally or from smaller labels. They have less inventory and more personal interaction with members of their teams.

This is especially apt during the pandemic, with fewer people involved and lower sales volume all around, it’s actually possible for tiny brands to pack and ship

products while social distancing.

#4 – Small changes can make a big difference

Incorporating even small, responsible changes into your current routine and doing the best you can set the good guys in the market up for success. Consider your next ethical purchase a new form of social activism, the impact your single purchase can make on a handful of labourers.

Certifications

B Corp

The gold standard for a truly ethical company. This rigorous assessment scores a company’s impact on workers, customers and the environment among several other things.

Fairtrade Cotton Standard

Implemented by the Fairtrade Labelling Organisation, it applies the Fairtrade principles to the cotton farmers in target countries, including India.

GOTS

Global Organic Textile Standard-compliant businesses use at least 70 per cent organic fibres, provide safe conditions for employees, and do a lot more.