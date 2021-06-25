An initiative that promotes healing through music

Musician siblings Ambi and Bindu Subramaniam recently launched a unique digital space, through Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa), to train and educate students in different forms of music. The duo have roped in some of the best musicians from across the globe to support their new initiative. In an interview with Metrolife, Ambi and Bindu, say the main aim of launching this was to ensure the emotional well-being of children and promote healing through music.

Excerpts:

Can you tell us about your music academy SaPa? How has music teaching changed in the pandemic year?

Ambi: Our academy has trained more than 30,000 students across the world in various forms of music since 2007. We have conducted in-person classes across ten centres in the country and have taught in more than 100 schools so far. We were the first to conduct a comprehensive in-school music programme. We try to spread music to all, irrespective of their background. For the last one-and-a-half years, owing to the pandemic, we have been training our students through the virtual mode. However, the pandemic has taught us that the digital space can bring music together.

What are the courses currently being taught?

Bindu: We have 50 courses, including courses on Bollywood music, Western music, Carnatic violin, ghazals, bhajans, songwriting, music production, tabla, drums, konnakol, stage art, and others. Some courses are asynchronous and a few are taught live. We have started the masterclass series conducted by Aruna Sairam, Usha Uthup, and others. Professionals, adults, children, and beginners of music will gain a lot by enrolling in these courses. Students can complete these courses at their own pace. We have tried to bring in all genre of music under one single platform.

Who are the artistes conducting the courses?

Bindu: We are fortunate to have got a lineup of popular musicians such as Usha Uthup, Pankaj Udhas, Anup Jalota, Shantanu Moitra, Tanmay bose, Akshay Anantapadmanabhan, American drummer Russ Miller, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Dr L Subramaniam, and others to teach music. I don’t think there is any other music platform with so many popular artistes coming together to share their expertise. All these artistes have been extremely supportive and open-minded to share their decades-long music knowledge with the students.

You both teach violin and songwriting through this platform. How excited or nervous are you about this new initiative?

Ambi: Honestly, we aren’t nervous because teaching has been a part of our lives for a long time. Both of us have been in the shoes of educators and have been performing across the world since our childhood. We are excited to share our experience and knowledge with all music enthusiasts.

What’s your advise young and budding artistes?

Ambi: There are several opportunities for musicians to flourish in this digital era. Music can be an integral part of their lives, provided they work hard and be open-minded to explore all forms of music. This pandemic cannot prevent them from creating their unique identity as musicians.

(Link to register for all music courses: https://sapaindia.com/self-paced-courses)

Violinist Dr L Subramaniam and Bollywood singer Kavita Krishnamurthy have been instrumental in taking Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa) to a global level. Here’s what they have to say about the latest initiative

Kavita Krishnamurthy: “This is a modern world, and since the outbreak of the pandemic, music through digital platforms have been thriving. Online music courses should be cleverly taught, and at SaPa, we strive to give the best music education to our students. I hadn’t taught music to many people, but through this platform, I have been training the nuances of Bollywood music to my learners. Overall, It has been an enlightening mentoring experience.”

Dr L Subramaniam: “I believe that music is required for emotional, intellectual, and spiritual growth of a person. Ambi and Bindu have been working hard since the beginning of the pandemic to propagate the best music experience through SaPa virtually. All my colleagues and friends have shared their music competence in all the courses. Ambi and I will guide you all to gain mastery in playing Carnatic Violin. I hope everybody benefit from this door step and convenient music training.”