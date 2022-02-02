App helps with animal dietary advice

App helps with animal dietary advice

It provides information on how much to feed their cattle, poultry and fish

Sanjana S Megalamane
Sanjana S Megalamane, DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2022, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 01:38 ist
eFeed also sells products like animal feed, supplements and raw materials on their app. Pic credit: Kumar Ranjan

An agri-tech company helps chart out dietary requirements for animals and recommends meal plans accordingly.

The startup recently appeared on the TV show Shark Tank. Kuman Ranjan, founder, says the company has developed an app, called eFeed, designed keeping in mind aqua, poultry and cattle farmers. “Cows deliver less than 15 litres of milk when the farmers expect 15-20 litres a day. This is due to inadequate nutrition intake,” he says. 

Farmers get basic dietary information when they enter the animal’s weight, species type, and age. “For additional assistance or customised advice, they can speak with our experts. A session costs Rs 100,” he says. 

eFeed is available to download on Android. 

Raw materials
Animal feed
Supplements
Agri-tech company

