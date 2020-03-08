Are ads empowering women?

Every year, as Women’s Day rolls in, brands begin bombarding audience with advertisements related to women. You know the type: modern, beautiful, polished, and always pleasant.

Jewellery, apparel, and cosmetics are all advertised — at a special discounted rate for Women’s Day, of course. But do these brands and their ideas of empowerment reflect what women really want?

A recent Olay ad juxtaposes a young woman’s devil-may-care attitude and partying habits to a list of her supposed virtues. “Get rid of signs that give you up,” the ad cautions.

On the other hand, a mercantile bank recently tweeted the following Women’s Day greeting: ‘A woman is symptomatic of a number of feelings, listening with patience, looking with love, swallowing the pain and caring! (sic).’

“There has definitely been a change in the way the advertising industry works in the last few years,” says Sara, a student. “Although some of these ads make me feel good for a while, they do not really represent my idea of empowerment.” The women shown in commercials seem to have it all. They handle full-time jobs, do housework, take care of the children, and still have the time to look their best. While they take on the world in heels, others sit back and marvel.

Thankfully, such ads are a far cry from the overtly sexist ads of the past, which encouraged men to show women ‘her place’ in the society.

Recently, the magazine Marie Claire announced that it would be printing modern versions of these ads to ‘right past wrongs.’ However, some feel this is too little, too late. “Companies have had plenty of opportunities to revamp the way they treat and portray women. Extolling a woman’s virtues for a day does not in any way make up for the past,” says Priya (name changed) a communication professional. “Another problem is that women are usually portrayed in extremes— either as naive and innocent or morally corrupt,” says Tanvi, a student.“There is no denying that there is a difference in the way women are portrayed in ads for Women’s Day and otherwise,” she adds.

“I think we’re still looked at as subservient. Even if a woman is at the top of her game professionally, she’s still supposed to go back home and cook and clean,” Tanvi says. Not that such women are mythical creatures, she adds, but “this pervasive narrative surrounding the modern woman is what leads to unattainable standards.”

“Such stylish shoes look good only on stars,” Sayani Gupta’s doctor character tells Kriti Sanon in a recent Bata ad. She insists on ‘comfy’ shoes as Sanon’s character urges her to try on a pair of heels. One wonders why a doctor who rushes from operating theatres

to consultations needs a pair of heels while on duty. Bata clearly did not pay attention to the outrage surrounding ‘Jurassic World,’ where Bryce Howard’s character flees from a dinosaur in four-inch pumps.

“Not that I mind the discounted chocolates or dresses, but I’d rather just be able to leave the house without feeling paranoid,” Priya says.

So what do women really want? That is not too much of a mystery is it?