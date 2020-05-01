Beat the heat with the right footwear 

Putting together the perfect look for the warmer months might not be as hard as it seems. Pair your summer staples of shorts and crop tops with easy-to-wear, comfortable footwear. Dealing with uncomfortable footwear on a beautiful summer day can be a pain. Open shoes and slip-on sandals can go a long way in helping you beat the heat.

Not only are they easy on the feet, they are also super trendy. Replace tight, strappy heels and leather shoes or sneakers with light, airy options in neutral shades which are suitable for all occasions.

Most youngsters prefer these as they are light and one can pair them with both casual and formal outfits.

Slip-ons are incredibly popular with college students. Nishka Hegde, a journalism student, swears by them. “Slip-on sandals are my go-to for college. I love the convenience they offer. I own a pair of blush sandals and I love how trendy they look,” she says.

Smitha Prasan, a student of fashion technology says slip-ons can be styled with every outfit. To jazz up your look, invest in a variety of patterns and colours. Pair these with palazzos, jeans, jumpsuits, denim overalls, kurtis, and even PJs.

“You can never go wrong with slip-ons. They are affordable, stylish, comfortable, and convenient,” she says, adding that they can be easily packed for travel as well. “Due to their minimalistic style, a simple pair of slip-on shoes can go with anything you wear. A wardrobe is never complete without a good pair of slip-on shoes or sandals.”