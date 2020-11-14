Beauty brands go bespoke

Brand are beginning to realise that one size does not fit all. Be it, hair, skin or even makeup needs, every person’s needs are unique. To this end, many are offering custom beauty products.

Tanya J, fashion designer, says that she decided to opt for a customised hair care routine after a decade-long journey trying to find the right products. “I have thick, kinky, curly hair and for years I used products that just damaged my hair. I was constantly on the lookout for products catered to my hair, but never could find the right ones,” she says. The increasing popularity of the ‘Curly Girl Method’ has made products catered to such hair more accessible. Many homegrown brands, too have entered the market. However, the trial-and-error method involved was disheartening for her. “I tried out a customised shampoo and conditioner after an ad popped up on one of my social media pages. And the product seemed to work for my hair,” she says.

Based on needs

To get the most out of personalisation, you have to know the ins and outs of your own needs. Most brands have an extensive set of questions that they ask their customers. It is on the basis of the responses, the product is personalised.

“We ask the customers to answer a series of 30-odd questions, which would mimic a dermatologist’s point of view. Every person’s skin, and hence, their needs are unique, so the ingredients and even the format one should be using is based on the analysis of their skin,” says Chaitanya Nallan, co-founder and CEO, SkinKraft. They analyse everything to create a skincare package.

Customers have always had to deal with products, such as shampoo, for example, which address one or two of their concerns. This has created a culture of multi-step routines, where consumers are forced to buy several products, each targeting a few of their concerns. These tailor-made products might be the way forward for those who wish to cut down on the clutter.

“Dermatologists and cosmetologists are involved in the process of creating the product,” says Chaitanya.

Haircare and skincare products aside, now even makeup can be customised. This allows customers to choose products that suit both, skin type and tone. Tinge Custom Makeup Studio in Halasuru is one such brand. Conceived by Sabrina Suhai, the brand allows people to make their own makeup. Customers can visit their studio, interact directly with the make-up artist, or answer a questionnaire online. “At the store, we keep a close watch on their body language and the tone of their voice while they try out a colour or smelling a fragrance,” says Sabrina.

Make it personal

Brands also go a step further and allow customers to name the products. At Skinkraft, customers can choose the name of their shampoo and conditioner, as well as the colour (and hence, fragrance), they want. At Tinge, they let you name your shade of lipstick.

