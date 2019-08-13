Bengaluru boy wins gold at Mathematics Olympiad

Pranjal, a student of National Public School- Koramangala, recently won the gold medal at the recently concluded International Mathematics Olympiad’s (IMO 2019) in United Kingdom. IMO is revered as the biggest and toughest of the science competitions across the world.

Speaking to Metrolife, Ashish Srivastava, Pranjal’s father, says “What makes Pranjal’s medal noteworthy is that he is youngest ever to win a gold medal from India and his win has ends the seven-year drought of gold for India. The competition that had 210 countries and more than 600 participants, proved to be a memorable experience for Pranjal.” After his return, Pranjal, was felicitated by legendary mathematician Prof Mahan Maharaj of TIFR.