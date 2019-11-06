Bengaluru lit fest on November 9, 10

The eighth edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival will be held on November 9 and 10, 10 am onwards, at Hotel LaLiT Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road.

The festival is organised with the objective of creating a literary experience that brings both, established and aspiring writers under a common platform.

To this end, it creates a space for engaging discussions, interviews and sessions on literature and life.

Performances by the Jagriti Theatre, author Jonathan Gil Harris, Wiccan Priestess Ipsita Roy Chakraverty, theatre and handloom activist Prasanna, Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi, among others, are expected. Literary discussions and panel discussions on fiction, non-fiction, feminism, politics, nature, and other relevant topics will take place over the course of two days. International, Indian and city authors and speakers such as Pankaj Kapur, Devdutt Pattanaik, William Dalrymple, Rohini Nilekani, Tim

Flannery, Ian McDonald, Wanjiru Koinange, and Karthika Naïr are slated to participate at the event.

Bhasha writers such as HS Shivaprakash, Prathibha Nandakumar, Mridula Garg, Paramita Satpathy, Unni R, Johny Miranda and others will also

feature at the event.

A remembrance of Girish Karnad’s work and life by leading writers and theatre personalities Jayant Kaikini, B Jayashree and K Marulasiddappa will also be held.

Several children’s programmes, categorised into three sections-- ‘Abracadabra’ for four years and over, ‘Khul Ja Sim Sim’ for eight years and over, and ‘Shazam’ for 12 years and over-- will be held on both days. Storyteller Geeta Ramanujam, actor and author Janaki Sabesh, as well as, author Lavanya Karthik others will host writing workshops, storytelling, games, and performances that have been curated specially for children under the ‘Children|Literature|| Fun - (C|L|F)’ section of the event.

Music performances, interactive instalments, as well as a bookstore

featuring a wide range of works are some of the other offerings of the festival. Entry is free.

To register, visit www. bangaloreliteraturefestival.org.