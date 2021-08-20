Bengaluru teen releases debut EP

Bengaluru-based singer and songwriter Nilanjanaa Jayant released her debut EP comprising four songs earlier this month. She was only 12 when she performed in New York and has since won international music competitions. The young artiste talks to Metrolife about her EP ‘Blue Hour’, music inspiration, and plans ahead.

How did you get

into music?

Both my parents are artists, so I had a lot of exposure to the field of arts and performance since I was young. I had always loved humming to melodies and jingles. My mother saw the musical potential in me and I began training in Carnatic vocals at the age of six. My father often listened to artistes such as Boney M, Eagles and ABBA. These were my early influences and they sparked my interest to explore contemporary western music.

What theme are you

exploring in ‘Blue Hour’?

The words “blue hour” revolve around the period of twilight when the sun is below the horizon. However, I interpreted it through symbolism — a profound concept furrowed by subtle melancholy.

It’s when the dying light has not yet given way to darkness, or the dawn has not yet broken the veil of night. The “blue hour” is the idea that everything is on the verge of ending or, on the contrary, beginning. The four songs on the EP explore the same theme.

You have created your EP end-to-end. What was that process like?

As an independent artist I insisted on creating every part of the music myself, and I self-learned music production to cultivate a sound of my own. I created my entire EP in just my bedroom, floating within my thoughts and inspirations.

At 18, how do you juggle your education and music?

It’s definitely been tough, as there have been times when I had to put my musical journey on a halt due to my academics. But since I value both music and education equally, it has been easier to navigate between the two. It’s allowed me to study music as a subject in school as well, so everything turned out great in the end.

I’ll be studying Music and Psychology at the University of Leeds soon. I plan to build my career, merging my two biggest passions and connecting with people.

Who are some musicians that inspire you?

An artiste that inspires me is Michael Jackson. His personality shines through his music, and many of his songs portray a beautiful and passionate message to bring the world together.

Other musicians who’ve inspired me in terms of finding originality in my music are Astrid S, and Alec Benjamin. Their songwriting and beautiful emotional delivery especially resonates with me.