‘Bicchugatti’ demanded a lot, says Rajavardan

After actor Rajavardan’s last movie ‘Noorandu Nenapu’, he was looking for a role to take forward his career. The big break came in the form of last week’s release ‘Bicchugatti: Chapter 1’, which is inspired by BL Venu’s novel. Rajavardan plays the role of a warrior in the film.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, he shares his experience and more.

What was it like being part of the film?

‘Bicchugatti’ is my movie. I struggled and learnt a lot during the filmmaking process. The film is based in Chitradurga and is our land’s story. From Kalaripayattu and sword fighting to wrestling, there was a lot I had to train for. The film belongs to a different genre and cannot be called a romantic tale or an action film.

Did you get a chance to read the original work before?

I must have read the novel more than 100 times. This helped me understand the characterisation, costumes and body language of my character for the film.

What are the different things you had to do for this role?

‘Bicchugatti’ is a rare film and demanded a lot. Apart from physical training, I had to gain weight. I weighed 80 kgs earlier and had to weigh more than 100 kgs for the role; it was a major transformation. I even learnt to be more patient; just the training took more than a year.

Historical films are more demanding that way.

What was your schedule like during the training period?

I had horse riding classes from 5.30 am to 6.30 am. Then I would travel 28 kms for Kalaripayattu training, which would be followed by a session at the gym. I had wrestling classes in the evening. The duration of all the classes changed according to my mood on the day.

How was it to work with Hariprriya?

Though she has acted in several films, she is very down-to-earth. She is a professional and is extremely supportive. It was very inspiring to work with her.

The film’s title says Chapter 1. Is Chapter 2 coming soon?

Yes. Some things for the second part have already been shot. The second part will need bigger investment. The work on the sequel will be determined by the success of the first one.