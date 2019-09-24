Big festive sales kick off this weekend

The festival season is just around the corner, which means it is time to shop. Brick and mortar retailers and e-commerce platforms alike are gearing up with additional stock and launching attractive deals and offers. E-commerce giant Amazon and Flipkart will be rolling out their first round of pre-festival sales — the Great Indian Festival and the Big Billion Days, respectively— starting September 29.

The platforms will offer huge discounts, hot deals and sale offers across categories such as smartphones, home appliances, electronics and fashion.

For Amazon Prime members, the sale starts half a day early on September 28 at 12 noon. Flipkart Plus users get a four-hour headstart as well. The sales end on October 4.

Amazon

Smartphones: Along with providing a platform for launching several new smartphones and accessories, such as OnePlus 7T and Samsung Galaxy M30s, the portal has offered incredible discounts, with each brand discount being revealed a day. Honor View20 is being offered at prices as low as Rs 23,999 and the Samsung M series is being offered at up to Rs 4,500 off.

TV and appliances: They are offering up to 75 per cent off on TV and other appliances such as washing machine and refrigerators. Their in-house brand, Amazon Basics’ appliances are being offered at a minimum 40 per cent off. Other models can be found at prices as low as Rs 6,999. The OnePlus Tv will also be launched during the sale.

Price of automatic washing machines starts at Rs 10,980. Prices of popular models of Onida, Haeir, Whirlpool and Samsung washing machines have been slashed down by 20 per cent. Dishwashers, chimneys, microwave ovens are also being offered at a 10 per cent discount.

Electronics and accessories: Laptops, headphones, printers, cameras are all going to through a major price transformation during the festival season. They promise up to Rs 40,000 off on laptops and Rs 10,000 off on cameras. The

Micromax Canvas Tab P681 Tablet, as well as the Lenovo Tab7 7304F Tablet, will be sold at prices as low as Rs 4,999.

Fashion: Along with an 80 per cent discount on clothing, watches and footwear, the platform is also offering up to 70 per cent off on make-up and beauty products. The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch will be launched during the sale, along with new collections from Max, Shoppers Stop and Bata.

Flipkart

Smartphones: While Flipkart’s sale on mobiles starts only on September 30, they promise that their promotions will allow its customers to purchase the products at the lowest prices they have offered all year. They are offering Google Pixel 3 and 3A at almost half the price at Rs 29,999 and 42,999, respectively. Offers are available on Redmi, Samsung, Honor, Oppo and Realme phones.

TV and appliances: Along with great exchange rates, they are offering big-screen TVs with Ultra HD (4k) from Rs 21,999. The Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO can be bought for Rs 12,499.

Fully automatic washing machines will be sold at prices as low as Rs 10,999. Several models of Whirlpool, Samsung and Godrej can be found for under Rs 15,000. Along with great discounts of refrigerators and air conditioners, they are also offering 30 to 90 per cent off on home and kitchen appliances.

Electronics and accessories: Starting from September 30, they promise a discount of up to 90 per cent. The Google Home Mini is being offered at a price of Rs 3,999. An up to 80 per cent discount has also been promised on cameras and accessories. A 50 per cent off on laptops and a 75 per cent discount on headphones and speakers have been announced. Prices of mobile covers, power banks, storage devices, and even personal care devices will be slashed.

Fashion: Along with 60 to 80 per cent off on clothing, up to 90 per cent discount has been promised on accessories. Footwear, bags, and watches too will be offered at lower prices. New collections from Fastrack, Vero Moda, All About You, Under Armour and many more will be launched between September 29 and October 4.

Khadi Bhandar

The sales at Khadi Bhandar are on till October 31. There is a discount range between 10 per cent and 40 per cent on all items, including saris, shirts, dress materials, bed sheets, Kurtis and Khadi silk. The items are brought in from Khadi stores across the country.

Cottage Industries Emporium is offering a flat 50 per cent discount on shawls, handicrafts and carpets. The sale is on till October 31.

Gandhi Bhavan

The Gandhi Bhavan is offering a 10 to 20 per cent discount on Kannada and English books on Gandhi, picture postcards and exclusive photos of Gandhi.

KSIC Mysore Silk Showroom

KSIC Mysore Silk Showroom has exclusive silk sari starting from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2 lakhs. This showroom is offering discounts of 25 per cent on saris priced above Rs 25,000 and 10 per cent on those below Rs 25,000. The discounts are on till the end of the festive season.