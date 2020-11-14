Bobby Simha makes Kannada debut with '777 Charlie'

Bobby Simha brings a certain charm to the screen. While the actor is known for his roles with grey shades, he brings a unique element to all his characters. Wanting to tap into that, director Kiran Raj has brought Bobby on board in the upcoming film ‘777 Charlie’. It will mark Bobby’s debut in the Kannada film industry.

In a chat with Metrolife, he talks about the film and his career.

What pulled you to the project?

The script touched my heart and the way Kiran narrated it was very impressive. It communicated the bond between the animal and human. We need such films. I appreciate Rakshit Shetty for choosing such a project. We have been friends for years and this project brings us together on screen.

Tell us about your role.

I play the role of Vamsinadhan, who comes at a significant point in the film, when Dharma (Rakshit) is in dire need. A lot of times, when we are in a bad situation, someone comes as a miracle and helps us out. My character is like that.

'777 Charlie' marks your debut in Sandalwood...

I have been offered several roles in Kannada films in the past, but I didn’t want to be a part of a regular script. I wanted to work on a really unique script, which is why I’m excited about ‘777 Charlie’.

How has it been to work across industries?

For me, the film industry is one. Everyone differentiates between languages, based on nativity and landscape. These are the two factors which change, otherwise there is no language barrier. Any film will click if its content is good. I do not have a favourite industry, each of them has its own nuances which make it stand out. In the Malayalam film industry, when characters are written, the artistic form is pursued more than the commercial. In Telugu, things are more commercial, everything is accepted there.

I have a connection with all the South Indian languages. The only difference when working in an industry is that the food and water changes (laughs).

After receiving National Award for ‘Jigarthanda’, have you been careful in selecting films?

I don’t think on such lines. I won the award in 2014 and I feel it has expired for me (laughs). I don’t take such things seriously, as it will become a matter of head weight. I am glad I was accepted and recognised for the character, but beyond that, I cannot soak in it. For me, in each film, I look at what content it holds.

Any favourite characters among the ones you’ve played so far?

All of my roles are important to me. Each of them holds a special place in my heart. Assault Sethu in ‘Jigarthanda’, Vatti Raja in ‘Neram’, and Pagalavan in ‘Soodhu Kavvum’, are roles close to my heart.

I come from short film background and have often agreed to do roles when the short filmmakers turned feature filmmakers. I’m still learning to say no.

A lot of your roles have grey shades. Do you identify yourself as a hero or a villain?

Everyone has a grey shade. When it comes to any film, the space for a lead actor is always less. There’s a circle within which a hero has to stay. Earlier, anyone who used to smoke or eat meat would be considered a negative character. It’s only after Rajini sir did certain roles that a hero could also smoke.

All character traits should be included in a lead role too. Negative characters, who are called bad, have a bigger circle and can perform more.

What are other projects in the pipeline?

I will be seen as the lead in ‘Vasantha Mullai’ in Tamil and Malayalam, which will be called ‘Vasantha Kokila’ in Telugu and Kannada. The shoot of ‘Indian 2’ will resume soon.