Bollywood has amazing actors: Aussie director

James McTeigue, an Australian film director who made his directorial debut with ‘V for Vendetta’ back in 2005, is returning with a new project called ‘Breaking In’, which recently premiered on Sony Pix. The film captures the struggles of a mother out to rescue her children who are held hostage in a house with impenetrable security. What James aims to showcase is the power of determination and courage the human spirit is endowed with. In an interview with Metrolife, James talks about the making of ‘Breaking In’ and more.

Has your childhood influenced your filmmaking and choice of career?

I think so. I came to make films with strong female leads and I think my mother was a good role model for that. My love for films was developed by my father who exposed me to different genres, like drama or musicals.

What is your preferred genre?

I don’t restrict myself to one genre. I am interested in the narrative, the story and the characters. Whether it’s ‘Breaking In’, ‘The Raven’, ‘The Ninja Assassin’ or ‘Sense 8’ or even my yet-to-come-out project ‘Messiah’, I just look at what the character or narrative is. If I had to pick one though, it would be science fiction, as it is a reflection of what’s going on in society at any given moment.

Could you tell us about your latest project?

I’m just finishing a Netflix series called ‘Messiah’, a political thriller with an audacious concept. It is about what would happen if someone claims to be the new Messiah. The story is told from different viewpoints. The way this person is treated wrapped up in a political thriller.

In ‘Breaking In’, you have glorified the power of a woman?

Yes but we’ve not neglected men either. I’m amazed that there hasn’t been a film like this before; all such films have normally been made with men at the centre.

Thoughts about Bollywood?

I have watched many Bollywood movies and they are really good. Bollywood has an amazing history and some of the most amazing actors have come out from Bollywood; When I was in Mumbai, I got to meet Shah Rukh Khan. I’ve worked with a few of them and that was absolutely great.

Any Indian project or collaborations in the pipeline?

No, but I’d like to come back to Mumbai. At the moment, I think there is an Australian book that I would’ve loved to make with the people, who I worked with while I was there.