Book about off beat careers out

Career counsellor Annapurana Murthy has written a book on varied careers called ‘25 Offbeat Career Options’.

She started working on the book in June 2021. “A while back, I had spoken about 25 offbeat career options during a programme on Kasturi TV. One day, the show’s producer asked how many more I could talk about and I said 100. He was shocked to know that there were so many offbeat career options available,” she says.

The book aims to help people who cannot take up regular educational courses.

“If they have the aptitude, be it a good voice or love for animals, all they need is a little training to turn their passion into a quality job. I have written about skills and personality traits required for each job. The kind of training available in India and abroad for the job is also mentioned,” she says.

The book covers these 25 careers opportunities: acting/drama, astrology, bartending, bakery, cosmetology, coffee careers, choreography, canine careers, dance, dance therapy, illustrator, music, music therapy, photography, radio jockey, scuba diving, story telling, tea careers, voice over, work as a wedding planner, YouTuber, magician, in gaming, yoga and medical transcription.

It also lists employers and useful websites. These job options are available worldwide, Annapurna says.

“Not everyone across the world has taken up professional courses,” she says. The 390-page book is available online at Rs 449.