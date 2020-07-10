Books delivered to your doorstep

With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing, many are now afraid to even step out to buy essentials. Of course, you can buy books online. But, relying on the big players like Amazon and Crosswords would leave no space for indie bookstores to survive. To this end, most of these stores, including the good ol’ Select Bookshop, Bookworm and Blossoms have started delivering books to their customers.

And, for those who are looking for that feel of magic one experience when they step into a book store, there are subscription boxes. Every month, a carefully curated collection of box, accompanied by related merchandise and goodies will be delivered to your doorstep.

Champaca

Last month, the indie bookstore located off Queens Road, announced that they started a subscription model with seven different plans for three-month, six-month and 12-month duration. “A lot of people reach us out for recommendations based on their previous readings or general interest. We thought that the subscription idea will let us build on this,” says Radhika Timbadia, founder. For the first year they have chosen the theme ‘translations’. “The theme opens up many different subcultures because we have chosen books that are not necessarily well-known,” she adds.

Price: Rs 899 onwards

Buy from: www.champaca.in

Books N Beyond

They offer hardcovers and limited editions of international releases. They pre-order books from the US and UK, as a result, the wait for these boxes might be a little longer. They’ve also have Fandom book boxes. While prices of international shipping have gone up, the brand remains committed to their model. “When we started out hardcovers were hardly available or expensive. We changed that, and made it possible for people to read books as they release instead of waiting for months,” says Papiya Banerjee, co-founder.

Price: Rs 1500 onwards

Buy from: www.booksnbeyond.in

Kaffeinated Konversations

They focus on authors from India as well as South Asian region, Middle East, Africa as well as lesser known authors with an aim to move away from the mainstream. They offer a suprise book box that features a work of poetry, non-fiction and fiction. Their monthly boxes follow a theme each month, and features anywhere between two to four books as well as other merchandise. “This allows the customers to read different perspectives and thus, engage with the topic better and have a holistic experience,” says Kavita Jhala, founder.

Price: Rs 899 onwards

Buy from: @kaffeinatedkonversations on Instagram.

The Big Book Box

They come in four different categories—Frappe, Espresso, Cappuccino and Mocha. Frappe, the most basic plan, offers one book a month, with goodies, while Mocha, the premium plan, offers four book each month. They offer international sellers and hence they have to be pre-booked.

Price: Rs 1,099 onwards

Buy from: www.thebigbookbox.com