Breakdancing in Olympicssparks hope in city dancers

The inclusion of ‘breaking’, or more popularly referred to as breakdancing in the 2024 Olympics has come as a surprise to many.

Breakdancing is a well-organised competitive sport governed by the World Dance Sport Federation, and its addition into the Olympics seems to be a measure to remain relevant to younger audiences.

However, the dancers have their own reservations about this inclusion.

Some remain sceptical, others see this as an opportunity to take breakdancing to another level.

Metrolife interacted with a few city-based dancers to see what they think.

“It will help change the mindset of parents who discourage their children from training in this dance form because they don’t consider it as a viable career option, or as an art form,” says

Khushboo Khan, breakdancer.

Lourd Vijay, salsa dancer, says “It will encourage more exposure and sponsorship in the dance industry and will prove to be a great start for other dance forms as well because Olympics is the ultimate platform.”

Bboy Cyclone, breakdancer, says “This is a well deserved opportunity. The community that has struggled its way to fame, and it will open new avenues in the industry. breakdancing is a very professional art form, contrary to what most people believe.”

Kanika Batra, jazz dancer is happy that dance is recognised as a discipline.

“This platform will strengthen the perception of dance as a serious career option.”

“Imagine winning a gold medal at the Olympics for breakdancing! That’ll change mindsets towards dance,” she says.

Arjun B aka BBOY Lx, who represents Ownlya Crew in India, says “The feeling is truly something else. With the potential that we have shown in these few years we are not far from winning gold for the country.”