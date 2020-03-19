Bring out the chef in you

Since eating out is not an option anymore, learn to make these simple recipes at home

Masala pasta

First, boil the pasta till al dente. In a pan, add oil then jeera. Add onions and wait till it turns golden brown. Add tomato and cook for a couple of minutes. Add green chilli and capsicum. Add salt, chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala and mix well. Then add the pasta and mix well. Finally, add pepper powder and lemon juice. Your masala pasta is ready.

Yellow dal

Each one has their versions of making dal but this recipe is quite easy to make. To start with, soak the dal for half an hour. In a pressure cooker, add onions, tomato and chilli. Next, add the dal and cover it with water. Add salt, chilli powder, coriander powder and a pinch of turmeric powder. Close the lid and let out at least six to seven whistle. Once the pressure it out, in a small kadai, prepare the tadka. Add some ghee (be generous with it), mustard seed, curry leaves and dry red chilli. Add more water to the dal if required (depending on the consistency you want) and add the tadka. Let it come to a boil and your dal is ready. Serve hot with rice or roti.

Bread omelette

Whisk two eggs and then add onions, chilli, coriander leaves, chilli powder, coriander powder, a pinch of turmeric and salt. In a hot pan, pour the omelette mixture. While it's still cooking, add two slices of bread. Turn it the other way around in a few minutes. Fold the omelette according to the size of the bread. You can even add a slice of cheese if want. Bread omelette is ready.

Chocolate chip cookies

Preheat the over to 180 degree Celsius. Line the baking pan with baking paper and set aside. In a bowl, mix flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder. In another bowl, mix the softened button and sugar. Beat the eggs and vanilla essence. Combine the dry ingredients to this mix. Add chocolate chips to the mix. Roll the dough into balls and place them evenly spaced on the sheet. It'll take about 8 to 10 minutes and take them out just before they start to burn. Let it sit on in the pan for a couple of minutes before moving it to the cooling rack.

Fish cutlet

This is a recipe that is a bit time consuming but it's something you can prepare and keep aside for a few weeks. Let's start with making the patties. In a pan, heat oil and add minced ginger; dry it for a minute. Add onions and green chilli. Add salt. Then add mashed potatoes, shredded fish, mint and coriander leaves (make sure the leaves are finely chopped. Mix well and saute before removing from the heat. Now to make the mixture to cover the patty in. Choose a fish that's easily mashable. Make them into small patties and press them between your palms. In two bowls, fill one with beaten eggs and other in bread crumbs. Dip the patties in egg and then roll it in bread crumbs. Set it aside. Your preparation is done. Freeze it and take it out to fry when you're in the mood for it. Just make sure that the patties come to room temperature before frying it.

Lemon sorbet

You'll get better results if you have an ice cream maker but we can still make it without one. It's just a slightly longer process. Start with squeezing two cups of lemon juice. In a saucepan, combine water, sugar and lemon zest over medium heat. Stir well and bring it to boil. Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for three minutes. Remove from heat and allow it to cool. Strain the cooled mixture into a bowl. Stir the freshly squeeze lemon juice and 1/2 cup of lemon soda. Move the mixture to a baking pan and place it in the freezer for four hours. Take it out every half an hour and stir with a fork. Finally, when you notice that it's ready, scoop it up in a bowl and garnish it with mint.