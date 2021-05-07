Cakes with a citrus twist

Blueberry lemon ricotta cake

Ingredients

3 cup fresh blueberries

3 tbsp cornflour

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 1/2 tsp lemon zest

4 eggs

1 cup ricotta cheese

2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup almond flour

4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Method

In a large mixing bowl, toss together the blueberries and cornstarch until the berries are well coated. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, vanilla and lemon zest until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs, one at a time while still beating the mixture.

Add the ricotta cheese into the butter mixture, beat well.

Sieve the flour, almond flour and baking powder. Add into the mixture. Mix nicely.

To this add two and a half cup blueberries and fold nicely.

Pour this into a baking dish and top it with remaining blueberries. Bake for 1 hour at 180 degrees.

When cool dust generously with icing sugar.

Serve with fresh cream or ice cream.

(Recipe from @freshfrom102 on Instagram)

Coconut lemon

butter bars

Ingredients

Cake:

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

3/4 cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

150 ml buttermilk

Filling

225 gm cream cheese, softened

2 eggs, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla essence

1/4 tsp coconut essence or coconut rum

1/4 to 1/2 cup lemon juice (fresh)

2 cup powdered sugar

113 gm unsalted butter, melted

Topping

1/2 cup sweetened coconut

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

4 tbsp butter, melted

3/4 cup flour

Method

Cake:

Beat butter and sugar, to this add eggs one at a time along with vanilla essence.

Sieve salt, flour and baking powder. add this into the butter mixture and alternate with pouring buttermilk.

Pour this into a square or rectangle cake pan.

Filling:

Cream the cream cheese.

To this add egg one by one mix thoroughly.

Then add vanilla essence, lime juice ,coconut essence/rum, sugar & melted butter.

Pour this over the cake batter.

Bake it for 20 minutes

Topping

Mix all the Ingredients together.

At the 20 minute mark, take the cake out.

Pour the mixture on the cake and let it bake for another 20 minutes.

(Recipe from @freshfrom102 on Instagram)

Eggless orange cake

Ingredients

4 cups of all-purpose flour

4 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ cup orange juice

1 1/2 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups white sugar

1 tbsp orange zest

Orange Buttercream:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

4 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 – 3 tbsp fresh orange juice

2 tbsp (30 ml) heavy cream or milk

2 tsp lemon zest

Pinch salt

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Generously grease and flour two 8 or 9-inch cake pan and line the bottoms with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a measuring cup, stir together orange juice, milk, and vanilla extract.

In another large bowl, beat the sugar and butter until creamy and pale. Add orange zest and mix until incorporated.

Mix half of the flour mixture until just combined. Add wet Ingredients mixture in three additions, ensure all of the Ingredients are well incorporated. Add the remaining half of the flour; beat just until combined. Do not overmix the batter.

Evenly divide the batter between the prepared pans.

Bake for 25 – 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the cakes to cool completely. The cake must be completely cool before frosting.

Buttercream

Beat the butter until creamy. Add confectioners’ sugar, one cup at the time.

Add orange juice, heavy cream, orange zest, and salt. Once incorporated, mix until fluffy and smooth.

NOTE: Add up to 1/2 cup more confectioners’ sugar if frosting is too thin or another tablespoon of heavy cream if frosting is too thick.

Assembly:

Place one cake layer on a serving plate.

Spread half of the buttercream with a spatula.

Top with the second cake layer and add the remaining buttercream.

Garnish with candied orange slices, if desired.

(Recipe and picture from mommyshomecooking.com)