Can we avert human-animal conflict?

Recently, 17 goats and sheep were killed in a suspected leopard attack in Veerabhadra Nagar in Girinagar, Bengaluru South. People living in the area say two leopards entered a farm shed in the wee hours of the morning.

Attacks on livestock and isolated incidents of leopards roaming into human territory have been reported in the past too. In 2016, a leopard entered the campus of Vibgyor High School and attacked conservation expert Sanjay Gubbi, who had been called to the scene by forest officials.

Human-animal conflicts are a serious concern, and city environmentalists and conservationists, vouch that such incidents are man made.

Environmentalist Suresh Heblikar says the city outskirts always had forests around them. “I have seen elephants crossing a little beyond Turahalli. These places have now come within city limits and the government wants to expand from 198 to 243 wards,” he says.

How such moves effect the soil, lakes, forests and biodiversity that contribute to the economy of the country, are often overlooked, says Suresh.

“Few countries that have protected their forests have been able to avoid such conflicts,” he says, adding that destroying the habitats of the animals leads to the same.

“When forests are removed or reduced, animals’ food options are reduced, which forces them to move to areas where humans live,” he says. Peri-urban areas have to be protected, as they play a predominant role in economics and environment, Suresh adds.

‘Regulation of spaces important’

Avinash Krishnan, research officer with A Rocha India, an organisation that works on conservation, clarifies that leopards do not pose a threat to humans. “They have directly influenced people’s livelihood, like attacking or killing livestock. Leopards in the city outskirts have a feral prey base, they largely depend on livestock to survive, unlike the wild ones, which prey on deer,” he says.

Leopards move to human neighbourhoods to hunt mostly at night as they perceive threats during the day.

“They prefer it when human beings are less active. Livestock should be kept in foolproof nighttime shelters, like a locked room,” he says.

After research in areas like Bannerghatta, Turahalli among others, it has been understood that leopards were not able to invade into such shelters. “Many shelters are not robust; cattle or animals are often tied under a small sheet room, which exposes them,” he says.

Not all cattle is stallfed, many are sent out to scrub forests to graze. “This exposes them to leopards again. During day time, a better option would be to stall feed them,” he says.

When increased competition for resources continue, such conflicts will continue, he adds.

“Regulation of spaces is important. Leopards adapt and can co-exist with people, so in areas which are leopard prone, people need to be aware of behavioural traits,” he says.

Avoid encounters and confrontations. “Practice basic rules like avoid going out in the night when living in such areas, and when one encounters a leopard do not corner or tease it,” he says.

Sharing habitats, proper buffer

Environmentalist Dr A N Yellappa Reddy, says man induced activities like the recent reduction of 100 km of Bannerghatta National Park, will naturally lead to human-man conflicts.

The former forest secretary of Government of Karnataka says, “Development has become more important to us than the environment. When something affects the breeding habitat of leopards, humans will become an easy target. When construction work happens around animal habitats, sounds from quarrying and blasting and other human activities aggravate or irritate animals. This also makes them encroach human habitats.”

Yellappa says that to avoid such conflicts, one has to understand that animals have their rights.

“Environment and wildlife departments, which are meant to advise the government in such regards should be heeded to. Man centric developments won’t help us, we are heading for a crisis if the present situation continues,” he says.

Enough precautions to keep livestock away from wild animals are possible, by maintaining a proper buffer area. “Clear demarking of areas between animal and human habitats, availability of food and adequate water and removing alien weeds that devour regular plants, would be steps ahead,” he says.

Villages which are in the border areas could also opt for permaculture or polyculture, which will lead to sharing of habitats.

“Animals can graze on certain portion and defecate there, which leads to benefits,” Yellappa says.

Dos and Don’ts in leopard prone areas

In you spot one, do not confront or tease it. Silently move away.

Lock dogs, cats indoors. Enclose livestock in foolproof nighttime shelters.

Do not leave your children alone at night.

Effective waste disposal is crucial in such areas. Do not leave garbage or food waste around.