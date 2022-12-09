Capt Gopinath’s book of essays now in Kannada

Capt Gopinath's book of essays now in Kannada

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  Dec 09 2022, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 00:47 ist

A Kannada translation of budget aviation pioneer Capt G R Gopinath’s book ‘Our India: Essays, will be released on Saturday. Titled ‘Namma Bharata’ and published by Harivu Books, it is a collection of Gopinath’s thoughts on industry, aviation, economics, politics and society.

‘Our India’ hit the stands earlier this year. Translated by journalist Vijay Joshi and published by Harivu Books, ‘Namma Bharata’ will be launched at Wadia Hall, Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi, at 11 am on December 10. It is priced at Rs 200.

For details, call 99019 02543.

Captain G R Gopinath
Kannada
Kannada book

