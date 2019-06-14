Celebrate Father’s Day with these popular movies

There are many movies made around the theme of a father and his children. On the occasion of Father’s Day on May 16, Metrolife puts together a few must-watch movies with your father.

Father of the Bride

Every father is worried for his daughter throughout his life. George Bank and his daughter Annie share a very close bond. No matter how capable his son-in-law is, George is reluctant to let go. In the end, he reconciles to the fact that his daughter has grown up and he is no longer her only hero.

Mrs Doubtfire

The movie focuses on a divorced dad’s love for his children. Daniel disguises himself as a female housekeeper to keep in touch with his kids after a bitter divorce. This movie was remade in Tamil as ‘Avvai Shanmughi’ and in Hindi as ‘Chachi 420’.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Real-life dad and son, Will and Jaden Smith play tear-jerking roles to show a father’s struggle to make ends meet. Each sacrifice the father makes fills us with emotion, especially the scene where Christopher Jr loses his toy. However, it does give a beautiful message — to appreciate life.