Cheesy dreams do come true

Garlic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

Grated Cheese / Sliced cheese

Minced Garlic

Butter

Slices of bread

(any kind)

Italian herb seasoning (optional)

Method

Melt the butter and add the minced garlic to it. Mix well.

You can use Italian seasoning/thyme/paprika to enhance the flavour.

Lay out the bread slices and slather with the garlic butter. Toast it on one side, and then flip the slice.

Lay the cheese, either grated or slice, on a slice of bread without taking it off the heat. Cover with the other slice and now toast it well.

Take it off the heat once the cheese has melted.

You can slather a little more butter or season with herbs of your choice.

Serve it hot, it makes an excellent accompaniment to soup or as a quick, yet gourmet, breakfast.

Chocolate Cheesecake

Ingredients

For the base-

Oreos / Chocolate cookies or you can settle for Marie biscuits

Butter

For the cake-

Cream cheese

Cocoa Powder

Melted chocolate

Powdered Sugar

Vanilla Essence

Method

For the base, crush the Oreos/cookies/Marie biscuits into fine crumbs. Add a little butter, mix well and then line the base of the cake pan with the mix. Press it into place. Refrigerate the crust.

In a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese into a smooth consistency, add the cocoa powder and powdered sugar and beat until well combined.

Combine the melted chocolate as well to enhance flavour. If you are using unsweetened chocolate, adjust the sugar.

Pour the mixture on the crust in the cake pan. Spread evenly and smoothen the top. Refrigerate the cheesecake and allow it to set. (At least 3-4 hours)

Once it sets, top it up with either frosting, chocolate shavings, melted chocolate etc. Enjoy!

Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

Macaroni

Grated Cheese (Mixed cheeses or only Cheddar/Mozzarella etc.)

Flour

Butter

Garlic powder

Salt

Milk

Sour Cream / Cream Cheese

Minced garlic (optional)

Veggies or meat (optional)

Method

Boil the macaroni with salt and a little olive oil (to prevent sticking).

For the cheese sauce, in a pan, add the butter and melt it on a medium flame. Add the minced garlic if wanted. Add the flour and garlic powder to the melted butter and combine thoroughly. Let it cook for a minute.

Slowly pour the milk into the pan, mixing all the while. Stir continuously and ensure no lumps remain. Add the sour cream/cream cheese as well. Allow it to thicken.

Before the mixture comes to a boil, add your choice of cheese(s). Cheddar is the most commonly used. Whisk it well to ensure a smooth sauce. Add salt, garlic powder or other condiments as needed.

Drain the macaroni and add it to the sauce as soon as it’s taken off the heat. It will be harder to mix if the sauce has thickened.

You can add toppings and garnishes of your choice. Enjoy it hot!