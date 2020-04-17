Chefs take to home cooking

With restaurants closed, chefs across the world are taking to social media to share recipes and interact with their followers. Most of them are doing it not just to keep themselves occupied but because they miss being in the kitchen.

Vinesh Johny of Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts was travelling the world just before the lockdown began. Teaching aspiring bakers is part of his everyday work, and when he couldn’t do that anymore, he decided to use social media to his benefit. With 54K followers on Instagram, he has been using his free time to make puff pastry, burger buns, doughnuts, chocolate chip cookies, milk bread and hot cross buns, among others.



Vinesh Johny



“I try to stick to baked items that require only five to six ingredients. My followers watch what I make and they try it out at home too. A minimum of 100 people tag me every day with the items they have baked and it’s great to see that,” Vinesh tells Metrolife.

He enjoys replying to everyone who messages him. “I’m glad that I finally have the time to do this and answer their questions,” he adds.

When professionals cook or bake during this lockdown, they understand that everything cannot be perfect and can’t have the ingredients they are used to or have enough space in the kitchen to even work.

Devika Manjrekar, owner or Pop Ups By Devika, definitely misses a larger kitchen. She says, “Most chefs are very particular about their workstation. Unfortunately, you don’t have that luxury at home because your family will also be around. It’s not easy to tell parents not to interfere; it’ll just turn into an argument,” she laughs.

She’s grateful and hopeful that it’s not a permanent situation. So just before the lockdown was announced, she brought some of the necessary baking equipment she needed to continue her practise.



Devika Manjrekar



It’s become a daily routine, where she starts cooking at 5 pm and finishes by 6.30 pm. Whatever she bakes that day becomes a part of dinner. Her 13K followers too look forward to know what she’s making for the day and how they can try it at home. She also responds to baking-related questions her followers ask. “There are days when I just don’t want to do anything and people keep asking me to post something. The pressure does get to you but some days you just have to do what you want to do," she says.

Devika has always been a chef who does not like alternating recipes to make it healthier. But the lockdown has changed her. She explains, “Whenever we bake in the studio, you don’t make it for yourself, so you don’t eat as much. Now, all you do is eat. And with all the bread and other dessert baking that I have been doing, I’ve been feeling kind of gross eating so much maida. So the other day I made whole wheat bread.”

Using ingredients you have at home is also a challenge. Vikas Seth, culinary director of Sriracha and Sanchez Bangalore, has made some creative items during the lockdown.



Vikas Seth



“We made pizza out of watermelon the other day. Since we can’t get avocado anymore, we used green peas to make guacamole. Mango season is in so there’s plenty of mango salsa at home. We’ve also been making quesadilla with chapati and tacos out of puri,” says Vikas. Instead of Insta Live like many other chefs, he prefers to cook the dish and share it with his followers. “I would rather spend the time figuring out which ingredient to substitute with the one I have at home than figure out the mechanics of working an Insta Live,” he laughs.

When you work in a professional kitchen, everyone has a specific job to do. At home, you have to do everything, including washing the dishes. “That’s why I spend time figuring out what to make every day that requires less vessel washing. This lockdown is truly a learning experience for all,” Vikas says.

Most of the recipes the chefs are experimenting with now may be available in the menu once their respective restaurants open again. Meanwhile, chefs are taking the time to interact with not only their regular customers but also their global audience.