Childhood talk inspires a social media humour show

Engineer-turned-social media influencer Pradeep Doddaiah has been in the news for the last few weeks for his humorous Kannada series, ‘Pakkad Mane Uncle’ and a few motivational videos that have garnered more than a million views on various social media platforms. Pradeep chats with Metrolife about his passion for acting, bagging the lead role in his first Kannada film, and the success of his comedy series.

Why did you give up a

lucrative career?

I always believed that I could excel in whatever interested me. Coming from a modest family background with limited means, I worked in a company for a while to take care of my family’s needs. Once I reached a stable financial position, I thought of exploring this unknown territory — films. I have put my heart and soul into getting where I am today.

You have appeared in films such as 'Chamak', 'Gultoo', 'Natasaarvabhowma', and others. How was the experience of working with well-known names?

I realised the complexity of filmmaking after interacting with them. I noticed that films are made with determination and indomitable courage. I have learnt to be in the best frame of mind when I am before the camera.

How was it working with KGF director Prashanth Neel?

I am blessed to have got an opportunity to not only meet my idol but also work and learn from him. The feeling is ‘I only wanted a simple car but I got a Ferrari instead’. Prashanth advised me to grab every opportunity and toil without thinking much about the outcome.

How did you come up with the idea of ‘Pakkad Mane Uncle' jokes?

I drew inspiration from my father’s and uncle’s style of conversation during my childhood. The series is named after those experiences and memories. I always enjoyed the arguments of married couples over silly issues and wrote some episodes on them as well. My comedy is now being accepted by the masses, including those from the film fraternity.

Tell us about your debut Kannada film, 'Pradeep01'. When is it releasing?

I never imagined I would play a lead character in a film until a few of my friends insisted on me exploring my potential. I discussed the role with my producers and despite slight hesitation, I signed up to play the role of a protagonist in the film tentatively titled 'Pradeep 01'. Given the current Covid situation and the number of films lined up for release, our film can be released only by early next year.