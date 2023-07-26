City musicians touring US with S P Charan

City musicians touring US with S P Charan

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Jul 26 2023, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 01:44 ist
S P Charan

Three young Bengaluru musicians — Anantha Narayanan (21), Sudharshan Karthik (23) and Channaveeresh B L (29) — are gearing up for a tour with playback singer S P Charan, the son of the late S P Balasubrahmanyam. Titled ‘Simply SPB’, the tour will travel across cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin and Chicago, and is a tribute to the musical legacy of Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away in 2020. It is tentatively scheduled for October and November.

“We have a list of about 70 potential songs, which we will play from. There are some songs I’m not familiar with, so I have started writing out the notes for them,” says percussionist Narayanan, who is embarking on an international tour for the first time. Karthik, a flautist, will also be on saxophone. “Some songs require both the flute and saxophone, so that’s going to be a bit tricky. But I’m looking forward to it,” he shares. The concert will feature a mix of popular Kannada, Tamil and Telugu songs, such as ‘Santoshakke’, ‘Jotheyali’, ‘Yenna satham indha neram’ and ‘Bangaru kodi petta’. 

Apart from Charan, other noted performers on the tour include singers S P Shailaja (SPB’s sister), Sai Vignesh (known for ‘Varaha roopam’, ‘Kantara’, 2022) and Srisha. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SP Balasubhramnyam
SP Charan
Music tour

Related videos

What's Brewing

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

 