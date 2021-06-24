Clamour to get mobiles repaired

Unable to get their devices fixed in the lockdown, people are now making a beeline for authorised service centres

Asra Mavad, Sanjana S Megalamane, DHNS ,
  • Jun 24 2021, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 00:02 ist
Some shops say service requests outnumber sales queries. Pic for representation

Mobile sales and service centres re-opened on June 21. Metrolife called some and found many had attracted huge crowds, while others reported moderate business. 

OnePlus, Jayanagar

“Customer footfalls are good, and we are getting about 100 customers every day. Sales have also been okay. There have not been as many walk-in customers at the service centre.”

MI Service, Malleswaram

“There is no waiting time, and our centre is not overcrowded mainly because people are taking appointments before reaching the store. We have repaired about 50 mobiles in three days.”

iPlanet, Kathriguppe

“We did not expect the crowd to be this huge. There’s a long queue outside the store. Our waiting time is between 30 and 45 minutes.”

“People are mainly coming in for service and repair, but as they learn about offers, many decide to buy a new phone instead. Software crashes during the prolonged lockdown is one of the reasons for the rush at service centres.”

Aptronix, MG Road

“There has been a steady flow of customers since Monday. There are no long queues, as many are booking appointments before visiting. While sales have not been great, service and repair customers have been coming in.”

Vivo, Brigade Road

“Business has not been great since we opened on Monday. We are getting an average of eight customers every day. Our other stores in the city have also noticed a similar trend.”

Oppo Service, Mathikere

“We have at least 70 customer walk-ins every day and we have been fixing 30 to 40 cell phones every day since the day lockdown was lifted. The waiting time is one hour at our store.”

