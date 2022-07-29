Community space opens in Cooke Town

A space for events, workshops, and conversations opened in Cooke Town recently.

It is called House Of Play and is located right above Lightroom Bookstore located in the neighbourhood. It is an initiative by Helen Issar from Cooke Town and Aashti Mudnani from Richards Town.

“The pandemic taught us about the importance of the community around us. Knowing your neighbour, your grocer is all vital,” explains Helen, about why they opened the intimate space.

Having such a space in a locality has perks — one doesn’t have to endure traffic snarls to go to venues outside. It also helps that Cooke Town and the adjoining Richards Town and Fraser Town are full of talent, which the duo can pull in for lively shows. Musicians, authors, artists, entrepreneurs — you can find them here, she points out.

Helen says the inaugural event, a music performance put up by Shubira D’Sa, Poco A Poco, a music ensemble she runs, and her voice students, managed to spark the community feeling.

“Guests loved the ‘goli bhajjis’ we served and many were surprised to learn that we bought it from a cart down on Hutchins Road in our neighbourhood. Some did not know that Shubira, who is from Fraser Town, runs a choir. One got chocolate for the choir members. Some insisted on contributing money to our space,” recalls Helen, who runs a play-based education centre. Aashti runs the said bookstore dedicated to children.

The opening show was followed by a workshop for children to learn how to grow mushrooms at home, and a book launch-cum-storytelling session.

The space comprises a room with mats, tables and chairs, and a terrace. “The room can accommodate around 50 people. Since it is small, we haven’t felt the need for installing speakers and lights. But facilitators are free to bring their equipment,” Helen says.

An author interaction and a lithography workshop are lined up at the space.

House Of Play is located above Lightroom Bookstore on Lewis Road, Balaji Layout. For details, check Houseofplay_blr on Instagram, or email events@thehouseofplay.co