Contest for performance space design

With social distancing measures to be kept in place for the foreseeable future, the way our world is structured is set to drastically change. Keeping this is mind Project Platypus, a multidisciplinary architectural research initiative, has launched their first competition.

Named ‘Post Pandemic Performances’, the competition invites architects, designers, visual artistes and even performers from around the world to imagine a post-lockdown performance space. The space should adhere to all the norms of social distancing without compromising on the experience of a live performance.

“Project Platypus was begun as a way to navigate the intersection of architecture with the other aspects of life, and what better way to explore that than with a competition like this one,” says Netra Ajjampur, co-founder and curator of Project Platypus.

It invites individuals or teams to envision a physical space which respects safety guidelines for a social gathering of not less than 10. Regardless of the scale of the space all members in the audience should have a visual and auricular access to the performer.

The competition is also a fundraiser for Covid-19 relief. In lieu of the pandemic, a traditional registration fee has been replaced with donations to partner NGOs. Participants can donate to SEEDS India, Reap Benefit, Rise Against Hunger India or the WHO Covid-19 Response Fund. They are in talks to expand the number of partner NGOs. Minimum amount for registration is Rs 1,000 or $1, while the suggested amount is Rs 2,000 or $25.

“We’re hoping to create a dialogue through the competition between the judges and participants and eventually share it as a publication. The publication would also include the winning and shortlisted entries,” says Netra. Project Platypus hopes to hold more competitions in the future along with research projects that would contribute to creating a more nuanced approach to the spaces we exist in.

The registrations are now open. Details for the competition can be found on projectplatypus.org