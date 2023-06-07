Contests for students to promote wildlife conservation

On the occasion of World Environment Day, on June 5, The Rotary Club of Bangalore launched a music album highlighting the importance of protecting endangered species.

The event was inaugurated by filmmaker and wildlife photographer, Amoghavarsha J S, and Rahul Rajkhowa, a popular singer from the northeast.

At the event, a music album — ‘Tunes for the Jungle for the Rotary Action Group for Endangered Species’ — was presented by Rajkhowa. The album includes four “simple, breezy and catchy” songs to raise awareness about endangered animals, and will be available on all streaming platforms soon.

The songs carry a simple message — to be mindful and learn to coexist with nature.

The club is also conducting a series of online contests called Voices of the Endangered. Six online competitions will be held under the initiative and they will be open to students across Karnataka between grades 4 and 12. The aim is to encourage students to showcase their creativity and knowledge with regards to wildlife conservation and endangered animals. The contests started on June 5 and will be on until June 18.

Students can try their hand at collage making, photography, painting, essay writing, poetry writing, and staging skits. Winners will be announced on Thursday, June 22, at Rotary House of Friendship, Lavelle Road. They will receive certificates and prizes.

Speaking at the event, Amoghavarsha shed light on the importance of protecting endangered animals. “We need to plant native crops and trees, and increase our forest cover. We also have to develop an emotional bond with the animals,” he said.

For details, visit rcb1934.in or contact 98450 73347/ 96067 77683