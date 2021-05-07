Coping with anxiety during the second wave

The pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health, and the second wave even more so. According to the data from BMC-Mpower 1on1, a 24x7 mental health helpline, since its launch in April 2020 25 per cent of their calls come from those who were experiencing anxiety and stress. A recent survey by Deloitte titled Global Consumer Tracker’ found that India ranks highest among 18 countries in terms of anxiety during the second wave of the pandemic with 21 per cent of consumers in India anxious, followed by Chile (16 per cent), Poland (13 per cent), South Africa (13 per cent) and Italy (13 per cent). Metrolife spoke to a few mental health professionals for tips on coping with stress and anxiety during this time.

Rational vs irrational anxiety

Roshan Jain, senior consultant psychiatrist says that stress and worry is a normal reaction to external chaos and it nudges people to be cautious and vigilant, which is a necessity during this time.

“The intensity and frequency of worrying thoughts are key. If one is having the same thought repeatedly and frequently to the point that it is consuming each waking moment and affecting your day-to-day activities and relationships for days on end, then it is a concern,” he says.

The never-ending nature of the pandemic has been instrumental in flaring these feelings of anxiety in many. “This has been going on for 14 months and now there is no end in sight. Many are feeling overwhelmed and overburdened,” he says.

Radhika Bapat, clinical psychotherapist agrees. “Not everything is pathological. When negative emotions get in the way of your doing other things, that’s the only time we ask you to address them,” she says. Otherwise, general worry and concern about how this pandemic is going to pan out, the hope that our loved ones stay safe, the fatigue or weariness of how long it’s been going on, is normal and universal.

“When you feel anxious and uncertain about the future, it’s easy to go into this downward spiral of thought that eventually leads to hopelessness. This usually happens because we feel it’s out of our control,” says Radhika. When things are out of our control and people tend to look at probability and statistics. However, it is important to consider the probability of a positive outcome just as much as one considers the possibility of a negative outcome. If your default go-to emotion is to focus on the negative, the best thing to do is to focus on the next 30 minutes.

Coping mechanisms

Your emotions need to be normalised, says Dr Roshan Jain. “If you are struggling, talk to friends, family members or whoever is your go-to person. Sometimes just knowing that you are not alone will make you feel better,” he says.

Repeatedly feeling overwhelmed, emotional outbursts, nightmares, difficulty falling asleep, overeating or undereating and even suicidal thoughts are signs to watch out for. “If you are experiencing them do not hesitate to reach out to mental health care professionals,” says Neha Cadabam, consultant psychologist.

Disengage from sources that might not be providing the right information. This could be social media, news or even people in your life. “Stay up-to-date but don’t overwhelm yourself. People are getting information from everywhere. I believe information should only be made available on a need-to-know basis, and since that isn’t possible, address it by looking into the right sources to reduce uninformed worry,” he explains.

Those who are worried about getting infected should remember that all one can do is prepare themselves. “Remind yourself that you are healthy in the current moment. Should you get infected, choose to get your information from one source, aka your doctor. Every person, and hence their condition is unique, so the information applicable in your situation would be too,” he says.

Neha says practising mindfulness techniques such as mountain meditation and indulging in hobbies or things that keep you mentally engaged can go a long way. “Practice gratitude and be thankful for all the small things around you. Stay in touch with your loved ones and friends and extended family through the online medium,” she says.

Taking reasonable action can help you take back control and reduce your anxiety, says Radhika. You have to find what works for you. “For some, it means working, for others it means doing some sort of a relaxing thing such as yoga, exercise, quilling, cooking, watching ‘Yes minister’ or ‘Seinfeld’,” she says.

Your coping techniques should not be unhealthy ones such as resorting to alcohol consumption, smoking and excessive screen time. Instead opt for active social engagement through online mediums, engaging in a hobby, journaling, indulging in self-care such as working out, eating healthy and sleeping well. Pro-social behaviour, such as reaching out to ppl who may need help can also makes one feel good as they feel like they have contributed, adds Neha. Focus on staying well-rested, getting adequate sleep, working out and having a routine in place. “If you are burnt out and you catch the infection, you won’t handle the situation. As the old saying goes, ‘Sweat in peace, bleed less in war’,” says Dr Jain.

Frontline workers

Given the pandemic fatigue and failing system, it is natural for frontline workers to feel the pressure and burnt out. Radhika recommends Indear, a portal created by frontline workers overseas to provide healthcare frontline workers in India free mental health first-aid and help in dealing with their daily stress, trauma, grief, and loss.

“A few minutes of meditation and relaxation, connecting with family is some things they can do to cope. What others can do to help them is stay home and mask up,” she says.

People whose family members, friends, loved ones have tested positive should attempt to be emotionally available for them.

“Keep checking on them regularly. Staying isolated can be very boring, and frustrating. Along with adequate healthy and wholesome food, water, medication, try and provide them with options for entertainment. Do not get emotional and forget safety protocols for yourself and do not forget to care for yourself,” she says.