Create optical illusions with makeup

Illusion makeup is slowly making its way to the top and it’s different from one’s perception of makeup.

Metrolife spoke to a few trainers and artistes who have been using their faces and bodies as canvases to create fun mind-benders.

Illusion makeup is an art form that creates a false visual impression using lift and depth (highlight and contour), says a trainer from Zorains Studio and Academy, Amar Jyothi Layout.

“Both mainstream and illusion makeup requires creativity and a great deal of patience. While the former enhances natural beauty, the latter can transform a person into something unrealistic,” she says.

She draws inspiration from artistes on Instagram, paintings and even her imagination.

“A look can take anywhere between three to seven hours to complete depending on the complexity and details,” she adds.

Tips and tricks

An excellent start is to draw your inspiration on a piece of paper.

“Before I kick off with colours, I prefer drawing the outlines with a brown or a white liner pencil. Once I’m clear with the basic structure, I start filling in the colours and give it a three-dimensional effect with the help of eyeshadow blending,” says the trainer.

It is essential to click a picture of the look so that you can correct mistakes. Mistakes that cannot be seen with the bare eyes can always be spotted in the picture, says the trainer.

Priyanka Panwar, illusion makeup artist, says that when she began her career in makeup, she was beguiled by the work of the global illusion artist, Mimi Choi.

“I started by recreating Mimi’s looks, but as I improved I began to try my own concepts,” she says.

Painting intricate details and getting an impactful look can be quite challenging, but the results are always

exhilarating and worth the effort.

“I start preparing a day or two in advance, from props to visualising which part will go where. I typically take seven to ten hours to complete a look,” she says.

“For the illusion, I use Krylon aqua and supra colour pallets while the rest of the products remain the same. I usually go for brighter colours as they are visually pleasing. I use liner brushes for detailing, whereas shading, smudging and pencil brushes are used for the rest,” she explains.

Illusion makeup has the power to create something that might look photoshopped but isn’t. “It tests your creative quotient and patience level. You slowly improve over time, sure. But tricking people is not that easy,” she adds.