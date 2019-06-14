Dad is the world

Father’s Day is almost here. Metrolife got Sandalwood stars to talk about their favourite memories with their fathers and what they like about them.

Radhika Narayan

￼The actress says her father Narayan Upadhyaya is her pillar of strength.What I love about him? “He always stood by me and strengthened me. He is the one person who made me realise that I can take on anything in this world.”If I had to change something about him... “I would like him to be more open while communicating things.” An unforgettable incident: “I had given a test in school and had flunked. When my parents asked me if I had got the mark sheet, I lied. They found it in my bag and my father lost his cool. I was thoroughly reprimanded for it.”

Roshni Prakash

￼Roshni, recently seen onscreen in ‘Kavaludaari’, says her father V S Prakash is the epitome of love. What I love about him? “He taught me the importance of family and sticking together, as well as lessons like not losing one’s self-respect.” If I had to change something about him... “He can be stubborn, I wish he would be easier with things.” An unforgettable incident: “In my PUC days, I went out with my friends for a road trip without informing my parents. I got caught and my mother was angry but my father made me realise how it was important to let him know such things, for safety purposes.”

Hitha Chandrashekar

￼‘Premiere Padmini’ star Hitha says her father Sihi Kahi Chandru had a special knack in parenting. What do I love about him? “He keeps reinventing himself. He was an actor, made TV shows, took up RJing, did food shows and wrote books.”If I had to change something about him...”He worries too much. I would like him to be calmer.”An unforgettable incident: “Once I took some money from my grandfather’s wallet. My father was very angry and drove me to the police station to face the consequences of ‘stealing’. Since the police officials knew him well, they played along. I was given a final ‘warning’ and let to go home. A lesson well learnt!”

Karthik Jayaram

￼He adores his father R Jayaram for being a happy-go-lucky person.What do I love about him? “He’s content in life. He never complains, which is awe-inspiring.”If I had to change something about him... “My father is upfront and this often leads to people misunderstanding him.”An unforgettable incident: “I used to bunk classes to play cricket. Once I found him waiting near my class when I came back after a game. I thought he might chide but he just finished his work and left.”

Nirup Bhandari

￼Nirup looks up to his father Sudhakar Bhandari Saaja for how he values time. What do I love about him? “He is disciplined and honest and taught Anup and me to be punctual.”If I had to change something about him... “He invests time, money into things which do not directly affect him.”An unforgettable incident: “Once he scolded Anup and me for fighting but later came to check on us. He had a unique way of expressing his love.”