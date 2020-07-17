Dance diploma courses go online

Those who wish to pursue a future in dance don’t have to put their dreams on hold until the pandemic bids adieu. Many schools across the city are offering diploma courses online. While there are a few glitches to overcome, both, teachers and students, seem to agree that the online courses come with many advantages.

Juggle work and passion

For Nanditha Gopal, lawyer, the move online has made it possible tp pursue a dream that had been on hold for over two decades. As a PUC student Nandita had learnt Kathak under Dr Maya Rao but had to quit in order to pursue a career in law. “I always wondered if I would be able to go back to dancing, but being a lawyer and a mother, I never had the time,” she explains.

Working from home has given her the opportunity to slow down and has also allowed her the time to indulge in her passions. “Online classes have been a blessing. It allows me to overcome all those external factors such as traffic and commute and focus on the lessons,” she says. While she is itching to attend classes at the institute, she says that would love to have the option of e-learning post the pandemic as well.

Online is better

The Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography, Malleshwaram has had to go online for the first time since 1987. They have been conducting a foundation diploma course in Kathak from May. They are also accepting admissions for an upcoming 11-month diploma course in choreography. This course which is set to commence from August, will be conducted in partnership with JUx, the online learning platform of Jain (Deemed to be University).

Madhu Natraj, dancer and choreographer, who runs the institute says that online classes allow better concentration. “It allows you to be in the moment and you can completely focus. It also allows you small benefits like being able to zoom into the student,” she says. They take between 10-15 students per session to minimise distractions.

The shift online is beneficial to the environment as well. “You get to cut down on commute, which in itself reduces your carbon footprint. The students have been extremely receptive as well,” she says. Even when the institute reopens, she plans to continue 40 percent of the classes online.

Increased interest

Dr Veena Murthy Vijay, founder of The Samanvaya Foundation for Arts says that the pandemic has led to an increase in enquiries and admissions. “Life has slowed down and many are turning inwards for answers. The arts is the best tool to achieve that,” she explains.

The institute is offering one-year diploma courses in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. They also offer a three-year diploma course for students in the grade 8. While this is the first time that Dr Veena Murthy Vijay is conducting live online classes, she is not unfamiliar with technology. About 10-15 years ago, she used to record classes on video cassettes and send it to students abroad.

A hybrid version would be the best way forward, she suggests. “We have to adapt to the current times. Yes, one-on-one contact is missing, but we can’t delve on that,” she says. Even in the post pandemic world, theory classes can continue online, accompanied by video lessons, with contact classes taking place once or twice a month.

International students and teachers

The move online has helped transcend the limitations of geography. The teachers say that they have been working with students across India, and some even abroad. Alisha Ajith, centre coordinator of Attakkalari Centre for Movement says that the online classes have allowed international faculty to connect and take sessions, which would have otherwise proven to be difficult.

No replacement for physical classes

Even with all its advantages, they all seem to agree that the group dynamics and learning methods of physical classes cannot be replicated during online classes.

With even the smallest things such as the direction in which the teacher faces (back to the students, facing a mirror vs facing the camera) different, both teachers and students have to learn, adapt and reinvent, says Madhu Nataraj.

Attakkalari Centre for Movement, for example, has started online classes for the current batch pursuing their diploma course in Arts and Mixed Media.

However, they plan to postpone the next batch scheduled for September if the situation remains the same.