Dance, styling at DH-PV women’s club meet on Sat

Participants can meet like-minded individuals and network at the event

Team Metrolife,
  • Jun 28 2023, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 00:55 ist
To register and know more scan the QR code or logon to bit.ly/bhumikaclubjuly1

The 6th edition of Deccan Herald and Prajavani - Bhumika Club, presented by  P C Chandra Jewellers, is scheduled for July 1.

The Club aims to build a community for women, and give them a platform to interact and learn from each other.

The sixth edition will be inaugurated by Chaithra J Achar, an actor and singer. Attendees will be treated to a jewellery styling session by fashion designer and stylist Shiny Alexander. Another highlight is a jewellery fashion show by IFM Film Institute. One can also enjoy a dance performance by Tharak Dance Academy. Participants can network over coffee and snacks provided by Hatti Kaapi.

July 1, 2.30 pm onwards. At The Koramangala Club, 6th block, Koramangala.

 

