‘Daughter gets me to download dating apps’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is an actress, writer, painter and singer. She started off her career as an actor in 1987, with the TV series ‘Chunauti’. In 1994, she made her breakthrough in films with ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’. She gave up her acting career after her marriage and returned to screens in 2005 with the movie ‘My Wife’s Murder’.

As a writer, she has the Swapnalok Society series as well as ‘Drama Queen’, a first-person memoir, to her credit. The actor was recently in town for her play ‘Ek Haan’. She plays Wazira, a Kashmiri journalist who follows Manto to Pakistan in order to interview him. Metrolife caught up with the actor to find out more about the play, and her career:

After a long hiatus, you made a comeback with ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’. What motivated you to return to the industry?

I got married and my husband didn’t want me to act, and I decided it was not worth it. But, now, my daughter Kaveri just left for college this year. I had decided earlier on that I would keep myself busy once she moves. I also did a few other plays, a short film and a movie, ‘Odd Couple’, which has been doing rounds in festival circuits.

How have you been coping with Kaveri being in college?

I can never come to terms with the fact that she has grown up. Last night she made me download a dating app on my phone. She wants me to start dating (laughs). The first few weeks after she left I was very upset. But, now I am fine. I am going to focus on work.

When did you decide to give theatre a shot?

I have always been very active on stage, because I sing. When you spend so much time away from work, you tend to second guess yourself. So when I decided to start acting again, I thought, why not go back to the stage.

Tell us more about ‘Ek Haan’.

The play is in Urdu, which is challenging because I don’t know any Urdu. I didn’t think I would be able to do it. I wanted to take up the challenge, because I realised it would be a great opportunity to express myself creatively. The play has been very sensitively written and it addresses the trauma of partition very well.

What about your character did you like?

Wazira is an intelligent woman, who is looking for answers in her own life which she thinks only Manto can give her. She is an accomplished journalist, but she follows him all the way because she is looking for some sort of closure.

What was it like working with Shekhar Suman and Randhir Roy?

We have a professional and comfortable relationship. We were on the same page about almost everything. When it is a small cast, it is intimate and easier to handle. When we have a bunch of people who are committed to the work, it all falls into place.

What other projects are you working on?

I am writing a bit. I will be working for a series for Amazon Prime in March.

What do you like about Bengaluru?

Bengaluru is like my second home, because my parents used to live here. Corner House is my favourite place.