Delicious tender coconut dishes

With the temperature rising each passing day, you might need a little extra help to cool your body. Here are a few simple, yet satisfying recipes.

Tender Coconut Panna Cotta

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup cream

1/2 cup tender coconut pulp

4 tbsp sugar

4 tbsp honey

2 tsp gelatin

10 tsp cold water

A few drops of vanilla essence

Method

Mix gelatin with cold water and let it bloom in the chiller.

Boil cream in a saucepan and add vanilla essence followed by honey and sugar. Later, switch off the induction. Add tender coconut pulp and bloomed gelatin to the mixture and allow it to cool.

Once the liquid starts to settle down, pour it into a glass and place it in the chiller to set.

Garnish with mango sauce, fresh fruits of your choice and serve.



Litchi tender coconut milkshake

Ingredients

1/2 cup tender coconut pulp slices

1/2 cup tender coconut water

1/2 cup chilled milk

1/4 cup Litchi crush

1 to 2 tbsp sugar or honey

Method

Put the coconut slices along with sugar or honey in a blender and blend it well till frothy.

Furthermore, add in the chilled milk, coconut water and litchi crush (can also be substituted with fresh litchi juice or tetra pack) into the mixture and combine it together. Pour the drink into glasses and serve chilled.

Tender coconut tres leches

Ingredients

1 cup sugar breakfast

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence

3/4 all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp oil

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup tender coconut milk

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

Method

Whisk eggs, vanilla essence and sugar until foamed, add all-purpose flour and oil to the mixture and blend them well. Pour the combination into a lined 1/2 kg cake ring and bake at 160°C

To a medium bowl, add the sweetened condensed milk, tender coconut milk and heavy whipping cream and whisk to combine.

Add the heavy cream to a bowl and beat it at high speed (use a hand held electric mixer or a whisker) until thickened and spreadable. Later, add the icing sugar and beat to combine.

Using a fork, poke holes all over the top of the cake. Slowly pour the tres leches mixture over the cooled cake letting it soak. Evenly spread the whipped cream over the cake and allow it to cool for at least two hours, or overnight. Serve chilled.

(Recipes courtesy Meghana Govindaraj, Pastry Chef at Bake Ur Wish.)