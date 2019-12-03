Denim shirts: a man’s best friend

Denim shirts are key pieces in a man’s wardrobe. They can be sporty or elegant, depending on the styling, and are versatile garments suitable for different occasions. Here are some ways in which men can incorporate denim into their daily look.

First date? Play it cool

Throw on a beige-coloured blazer on top of a tucked-in denim shirt. Pair it with tan-coloured chinos and finish the look with brogues and a faux leather belt.

Get rid of the Monday blues

Black denim is a must-have in every man’s wardrobe. Going all black is a classic style that anyone can pull off at work. Pair a black denim shirt with black jeans, a black belt and good black loafers and you are all set.

Or you can opt for a black turtleneck and put on a denim shirt on top, with the front buttons open. Pair it with plaid trousers

and derby shoes and turn heads in your office.

Let’s get a coffee?

Wear a blue denim shirt with a pair of chinos and sneakers, and you are set for that coffee date.

For wedding season in India

Wear a classic indigo

blue denim shirt with a sky-blue coloured suit set, paired with a nice tie and tan-coloured shoes. Finish the look with a striped pocket square.

(The author is an in-house stylist of Limeroad)