The air fryer is essentially an amped-up countertop convection oven. The small appliance claims to mimic the results of deep-frying with nothing more than hot air and little or no oil.

With various brands launching their own version of the kitchen appliance, the magical device has become increasingly popular in urban Indian households.

Air fryers are often associated with cooking oil-free savoury dishes.

If you own an air fryer, you might be aware of just how transformative the humble air fryer can be with appetizers, snacks and sides, but did you know it’s also great for making desserts?

Here are three easy mess-free and guilt-free desserts you can make in an air fryer.

Churros

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup milk

1 pinch salt

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

Method

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Pour in milk and add salt. Lower heat to medium and bring to a boil, continuously stirring with a wooden spoon.

Quickly add flour all at once. Keep stirring until the dough comes together.

Air fry churros for 5 minutes at 175 degrees C.

Meanwhile, combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and pour into a shallow plate.

Remove the churros from the air fryer after five minutes, roll them in the cinnamon-sugar mixture and they’re ready to serve.

French toast sticks

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1/3 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup milk

3 tbsp granulated sugar

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

6 slices of bread, each slice cut into thirds

Honey, for serving

Method

Beat eggs, cream, milk, sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and a pinch of salt in a large shallow baking dish. Add bread, turn to coat a few times.

Arrange French toast in the basket of air fryer, working in batches as necessary to not overcrowd basket.

Set air fryer to 180 degree C and cook until

golden for about eight minutes, tossing halfway through.

Serve toast warm, drizzled with honey.

Apple fritters

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 egg

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 pinch salt

2 tablespoons white

sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 apple, peeled, cored, and chopped

Method

Pre-heat an air fryer to 175 degrees C. Place a parchment paper round into the bottom of the air fryer. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Mix flour, 1/4 cup sugar, milk, egg, baking powder, and salt together in a small bowl. Stir until combined.

Mix 2 tablespoons of sugar with cinnamon in another bowl and sprinkle over apples until coated. Mix apples into the flour mixture until combined.

Drop fritters using a cookie scoop onto the bottom of the air fryer basket.

Air-fry in the preheated fryer for five minutes.

Flip fritters and cook until golden, about five minutes more.

Dust them with powdered sugar while hot.