DH-PV women’s club’s wedding themed show

The wedding edition of Deccan Herald and Prajavani — Bhumika Club, presented by Malabar Gold & Diamonds, is slated for February 25.

The Club aims to build a community for women, to give them a platform to interact and learn from each other.

Actress Bhoomi Shetty will inaugurate the event, which will hold discussions on the different aspects of Indian weddings. It will feature talks by three experts. Geetha Naidu will lead a session on wedding planning. Her company, Adorebliss, which specialises in wedding planning, has organised 971 events till date. Her efforts have won her honours like the Global Queen Business — Entrepreneur Award 2021.

The event will also see fashion designer, Shiny Alexander, sharing tips on wedding styling. Shiny’s bespoke label is known for its Western and Indian wear. She is also a sought-after mentor on the fashion circuit.

Sushma Nanaiah will conduct a session on bridal makeup. Sushma wears many hats. She has acted in theatre, in TV serials like ‘Bhagyalakshmi’, and in films like ‘Cyber Yugadol Nava Yuva Madhura Prema Kavyam’. She is also a Bharatanatyam dancer, an anchor, and a singer. Make-up and theatre direction are her new interests. Also in the line-up is a fashion show, featuring celebrity showstopper Bhavani Prakash. Stile Strada, the fashion show partners, have tied up with designers Bakash Ali and K Dhanupriya, choreographer Adarsh Jain, and makeover expert, Mala Keshav and her team.

Stile Strada is a fashion event management agency run by Priya Prashanth and Anu Prasad, and their clients include popular jewellery and saree brands.

Attendees can network over high tea. Hatti Kaapi is the food and beverage partner.

* On February 25, 2.30 pm onwards, at St Joseph’s Institute of Management, Ashoknagar.