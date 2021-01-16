Digital booklet on the human condition

The Krishnamurti Foundation recently released a digital booklet, ‘Real Crisis’ featuring excerpts of talks and writings by philosopher and teacher, J Krishnamurti. Drawing from ordinary human life, Krishnamurti’s articulations attempt to provide a new approach to the existential dilemmas that confront us.

The booklet covers his work across five decades between 1934 to 1985.

“The attempt was to bring his ideas to a whole generation that don’t know about his teachings. For decades he spoke about the human condition. He explored the concept like never before,” explains a spokesperson from the foundation.

The pandemic, economic recession, the continuing social unrest and all accompanying problems have taken the world by its horns lately. These man-made crises are not new, and neither is the human response to it. “We are always looking for solutions from the outside; always asking what the world is offering you. But, what Krishnamurti says is that the solution is you,” explains the spokesperson.

The return of some sense of normalcy does not end thus struggle, as the focus would simply shift to the questions of everyday struggles. One needs to ask why do we find ourselves going from one crisis to another, he says.

“The world is an expression of who you are. The world is not separate from you. And we wanted to help people understand that,” he says. The book is written in simple English and has been translated to nine languages – Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Telegu, Bengali, Odia and English – to make it more accessible to people.

The 40-page booklet is available for free on www.kfionline.org