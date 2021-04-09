Ditch your coffee for these five delicious alternatives

Do you find yourself reaching out for that third cup of coffee even before lunchtime? We get it, some times you need that hit of caffeine to keep you going.

But like with all great things, caffeine also has a dark side. Drinking numerous cups in a day can leave you feeling jittery during the day and restless at night. But what if your schedule looks full and you crave that much-needed energy boost?

Here are some alternatives you should try the next time you need a pick-me-up.

Coconut water

Low in sugar, and packed with essential electrolytes like potassium, antioxidants and amino acids, coconut water is much healthier than tea or coffee. This thirst-quencher can provide you with the same adrenaline rush and dopamine levels that coffee gives you, but without the side effects.

Kombucha

A fermented fizzy drink, the Kombucha trend is here to stay. It contains antioxidants that kill harmful bacteria in the body and delivers probiotic bacteria that can aid digestion and improve immune function. It’s generally low in sugar and contains lower amounts of caffeine.

Golden milk

Made by mixing spices such as ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, and black pepper into milk, the drink is a popular night time beverage. Turmeric lends the drink powerful inflammatory properties. Studies also show that drinking golden milk can improve mental health, memory, and bone density.

Matcha tea

The Japanese tea powder that’s made by grinding young tea leaves, which is known for its distinctive green colour, is a substitute for coffee. Matcha contains caffeine along with L-theanine, an amino acid that relaxes the mind without drowsiness. Matcha is also rich in antioxidants, helping fight illness and ageing.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

Made by fermenting crushed apples using yeast and bacteria, ACV can serve as an energy boost. It also includes a compound called acetic acid, which can have beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels. Dilute with water before you consume.