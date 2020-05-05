DIY: Photoshoots on your phone

Photographers are not travelling, but that doesn’t mean they are not doing photo shoots.

Some are using video call apps like FaceTime and Google Duo to get some quarantine home projects going. Two photographers, Ashish Langade and Jan Joseph George, have been using these apps to shoot with models. They tell Metrolife how it can be done.

Things needed

Both photographer and model need to have a good Internet connection. A good quality camera on a smartphone is the next priority. And a good location, keeping in mind the restrictions on movement.



Use natural light as it helps reduce the noise in the picture.

(Above) Picture by Ashish Langade.



Set the location

Get on the call with the model ahead of the shoot. “Get a tour of the house and finalise where you can shoot and how you can set up your gear,” says Ashish. Once the location is set, tell the model, or whoever is helping, to adjust the camera. In case the model is working alone, stack books to get the right height and angle. Make sure you keep the phone in a place where it does not fall.

Right lighting

Since you won’t shoot with a DSLR, it is important to choose a space and time where you can use natural light. “Shooting during the day is best as you can play around if one set-up does not work out. Depending on the theme, the shoot can go on for a couple of hours,” explains Jan.

Give directions

Models may not understand angles and styles. Tell them what to do. The day before the shoot, tell the model to try a couple of poses and get comfortable with the phone or laptop camera. It may be awkward but their newly acquired skills may pay off. “Choosing a wide-angle can be of use if you want to crop later,” says Jan.

Screenshot it

As a photographer, you have to be quick to capture the pose. Learn the screenshot option on your phone and click when the model strikes the pose. Get some practice.

Post-production

While Ashish doesn’t like to edit too much, Jan says if you know how to work with the photo editing software, you can reduce the noise in the picture. Ashish recommends the phone edit option for ease.

Be patient

Jan says, “It’s important for both photographer and model to be patient as you may not get exactly what you’re looking for. You will have to keep retaking and working to get final results.” Poor Internet connectivity can create noise in the picture, which means you may have to wait till it gets better and reshoot.