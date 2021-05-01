DIY skincare when you are in quarantine

Some things should be left to the professionals, like skincare, for example. However, while we stay at home for the next two weeks, we might find ourselves itching to take matters into our own hands. But, don’t fret. You can keep your skin looking fresh, without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are some DIY recipes you can add to your routine.
Foaming facewash
Ingredients
3/4 cup cooled brewed chamomile tea (or filtered or distilled water)
1/4 cup liquid castile soap
1/2 tsp organic almond oil
3-4 drops vitamin E oil (optional)
8 drops frankincense essential oil
8 drops lavender essential oil
Instructions
In a bottle, add liquid Castile soap, organic almond oil and vitamin E oil.
Add essential oils as needed.
Fill with chamomile tea or water to the top of the bottle.
Shake well and use by wetting face with warm water and adding 2 to 3 pumps to the palm of your hand and massaging onto the face.
Exfoliating scrub
Ingredients
1/2 cup baking soda
8 drops frankincense
8 drops lavender
Instructions
Add baking soda to a small glass jar.
Add essential oils and mix well.
To use, scoop out 1-2 tsp at a time and add water to make a paste.
Lightly massage the paste onto the skin to gently exfoliate the face for a couple of minutes and rinse off.
Toner
Ingredients
5 tbsp filtered water or rose water
3 tbsp raw apple cider vinegar
5 drops lavender essential oil
5 drops frankincense essential oil
Instructions
For normal to dry skin, mix 1/3 part vinegar (3 tbsp) to 2/3 part filtered water (5 tbsp). Add 5 drops of lavender and frankincense oils each.
For oily and acne-prone skin, mix 1/2 part vinegar (4 tbsp) and 1/2 part filtered water (4 tbsp). Add 5 drops each of Lavender and Frankincense oils.
Shake well and use morning and night after washing face.
Moisturiser
Ingredients
3 1/2 tbsp organic Shea butter
2 tbsp Jojoba oil
3 tbsp of Aloe juice
1 tsp vitamin E oil
4 drops lavender essential oil
Instructions
Add the Shea butter and Jojoba oil to a pint-sized mason jar
Place a saucepan on the stove and add a cup of water to it-turn on the heat to medium-high
Place the mason jar in the saucepan and stir, slowly melting the Shea butter with the jojoba oil.
Once completely melted add the aloe juice to the mason jar (the aloe should be lukewarm).
With a handheld blender or food processor whip the product for at least 5 minutes.
Add in your essential oil and pour it into a small jar. Store and use within 3 months.
(All recipes courtesy dontmesswithmama.com)
