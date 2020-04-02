Dress normal to feel normal

For many working from home, it is tempting to remain in comfortable home wear like pyjamas and shorts.

However, style experts recommend, it is good to dress up like always if you want to maintain a sense of normalcy.

“Being dressed for work helps to mentally stay focused. To look presentable while engaging in video conferencing with clients, teams, and senior management, one must make the effort to dress up and look professional,” says Ragini Singh, head of design at fashion brand LimeRoad.

But since working from home is not exactly like going to the office, women can choose comfortable yet formal attire like flowy linen pants or cotton kurta with minimal jewellery, she says.

Dressing up is not a must unless you are on a video call, says designer Masumi Mewawalla of label Emblaze.

“Even if your work demands a formal look, you can either underplay or be a little understated at the moment and be in relaxed clothes. People are taking this time to focus on self-awareness and self-love,” she says.

Change twice a day

Masumi recommends changing clothes at least two times a day. She believes a change in attire, when in the confines of four walls, can uplift your mood.

“Given the rising temperature, breathable or loose cotton fabrics can be really comfortable. While working from home, one can make a mixture of bold solid colours and neutrals, and avoid too many loud colours,” says Masumi.

Colours can affect moods throughout the day. That is why experts recommend, in the present circumstances, against loud colours such as reds, yellows and oranges. They say cooler shades like blues, greens and whites work well.

Jeans-shirt combo

Designer Shalini Rathod says a shirt and cotton blazer over jeans works well.

“Wear something that is casual but at the same time professional. An unkempt look doesn’t make the atmosphere professional. Keep your hair tidy — a ponytail can complete the look. It is not only about the clothes but also the appearance,” she told Metrolife.

For those who need not be on screen, she recommends track pants, loose cotton pants and dresses.

Grooming important

“Clothes can uplift one’s mood to a large extent. Give at least 10 minutes to your appearance and dress appropriately; it will alleviate confidence. Self-love can not only result in a lot of productivity but also an aura of pleasantness,” says Shalini.

Cotton, chiffon, crepe, lycra and hosiery are recommended but avoid georgette and extremely skinny jeans; rather opt for culottes, bell-bottoms or boot-cut jeans, she says.

Dos and don’ts of work from home

Dos

Start your day as you do when you go to work. Get up, take a shower and get dressed for work. Finish your morning chores and set a routine that enables you to plan your day better.

Make sure you do not look scruffy when you get into a video call. A fresh face with light makeup and neat hair will leave a good impression on your teams and superiors.

Wear comfortable shoes or sandals instead of slippers and high-heels.

Don’ts

Avoid wearing pyjamas. You might feel like working all day from your bed but that kills efficiency and productivity.

Working in your nightwear makes you feel lethargic.

Don’t wear low necklines or informal t-shirts, they don’t look professional when you are are on a video call.

For a professional yet relaxed look

Wear a nicely fitted top or blouse and tie your hair in a top knot for a professional look.

Wear slacks or cotton pants and pair them with a loose shirt or kurta.

Cotton summer dresses are comfortable and also look good as workwear.

(Recommendations by Ragini Singh, LimeRoad)

Tip for men: Try athleisure

Designer Tarun Tahiliani suggests athleisure outfits that stretch a bit and are comfortable, like Under Armour pants. Linen pyjama pants, shorts and even a T-shirt and Bundi pants are extremely comfortable.

“We tend to do a lot of things that we would not otherwise do in the office – taking a nap for 20 minutes, or just helping around at home. Therefore, slipping into something that allows more movement and is flexible helps to a great extent,” points out Tahiliani.

One doesn’t really need to be in a suit while engaging in official video calls, but one shouldn’t be so informal that it is distracting, he says.