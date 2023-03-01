Drinks to keep cool during the summer

As temperatures soar, it’s important to keep our hydration levels in check. Apart from water, fruit juices and coconut water, here are three recipes one can try at home.

Chaas (buttermilk)

Bikram Biswas, owner of Saltlake restaurant, shares this recipe.

To make this drink, you need 1 green chilli, black salt, 1 cup curd, 3 cups of cold water, salt, mint leaves, coriander leaves, black pepper and roasted cumin powder. Grind to a coarse consistency coriander leaves, 1/2 tablespoon mint leaves, 1 green chilli and 1 cup of water. Then add curd, pinch of black salt and salt to taste. Now, add the roasted cumin powder. Add 1/2 glass of water and pinch of black pepper to the jar and grind it for 4 seconds. Next pour the blended curd and 2 glasses of water into a pot, add salt to taste and cumin powder. Now with a churner or hand blender, churn it for a few seconds and then pour the drink into a glass to serve with a pinch of black salt, pinch of roasted cumin powder and mint leaves.

Green tea lavender martini

Chef Nitiena Rao, the co-founder of Vyana — Flavour of Nature, shares this unique recipe.

To make this mocktail, you need freshly brewed green tea, lavender juice (muddled), fresh basil syrup, dash of honey, lemon juice and a hint of cinnamon. To make the basil syrup, in a pan over medium heat, combine honey, water, and basil. Once boiled, turn down the heat and simmer for 1 minute. In a shaker, add green tea, basil syrup, lemon juice, lavender juice and ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a basil leaf and cinnamon stick.

Lemon and kesar drink

This recipe is by home chef Suroopa Harinath.

Take 1/4 teaspoon saffron strands, 2 1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice and sugar to taste. Combine saffron with 2 teaspoons of warm water in a bowl and keep aside. Next, add lemon juice, sugar and saffron water into a bowl with 3 cups of water and stir well. Pour the drink into a glass and serve.