Easy avocado-based meals

Avocados are a powerhouse of health and are super delectable. They are not only creamy and buttery but are also low on cholesterol and toxins, making them a great substitute for dairy. Here are a few ways to add avocado in your meal.
Mexican guacamole
Ingredients
4 ripe avocados
1/4 cup onion, peeled and diced
1 fresh serrano pepper or jalapeño, seeded and diced
2 tbsp cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup Mexican crema or sour cream
1 tbsp lime juice, freshly squeezed
Salt
Pepper
1 tomato, seeded and diced
Method
Gather the ingredients. Peel the avocados and remove their pits. Mash the flesh of two of them with the back of a fork or other mashing utensil.
Dice the other two into 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch cubes.
Mix the mashed avocado with the diced onion, pepper, and cilantro. Fold in crema or sour cream (if using) and lime juice. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Fold the diced avocado and tomato into the mashed avocado mixture.
Use immediately or cover with plastic wrap (making sure the plastic completely touches all surfaces of the guacamole so that air exposure is minimized), refrigerate, and consume within a few hours.
(Recipe courtesy
thespruceeats.com)
Avocado tomatillo tacos
Ingredients
5 cups fresh spinach
3 large eggs
Olive oil, for brushing
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 tortillas, charred or warmed
1/2 avocado, sliced
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, for serving Microgreens, optional
Sliced serrano peppers, optional
Lime wedges, if desired, for serving
Method
Brush a medium non-stick stick skillet lightly with olive oil and bring to medium heat. Add spinach and pinches of salt and pepper and sauté till the spinach is wilted.
Wipe out the skillet and scramble the eggs. Brush the skillet lightly with olive oil and bring to medium heat. Add the eggs, cook them for a few seconds, and then stir and scramble the eggs until just set.
Assemble the tacos with the eggs, spinach, avocado slices, and scoops of tomatillo salsa. Top with the microgreens and sliced serranos and serve with lime wedges, if desired.
(Recipe courtesy loveandlemons.com)
Loaded grilled
chicken sandwich
Ingredients
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
2 tsp Italian salad dressing mix
4 slices pepper jack cheese
4 ciabatta or kaiser rolls, split
2 tbsp mayonnaise
3/4 tsp Dijon mustard
4 cooked bacon strips, halved
4 slices tomato
1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and thinly sliced
1 cup deli coleslaw
Method
Pound chicken with a meat mallet to flatten slightly; sprinkle both sides with dressing mix.
On a greased grill, cook chicken, covered, over medium heat or broil. Make sure there is 4-6 minutes of heat on each side. Place cheese on chicken and keep it covered for two minutes till cheese is melted. Meanwhile, grill the rolls and cut side down till toasted. Mix mayonnaise and mustard spread on roll tops. Layer roll bottoms with chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, and coleslaw. Replace tops.
(Recipe courtesy tasteofhome.com)
