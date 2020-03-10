Easy-to-follow makeup tips for summer

Summers are full of wonderful things — sun, beaches, ice-pops and more. But it also brings along humidity which consequently results in melting makeup, smeared eyeliner and super-sticky lipstick.

Here are some easy-to-do makeup tricks and tips that will sweat-proof your look and keep your makeup looking fresh and pretty even when the weather is working against you.

Get a quick dewy texture

Summers are perfect to sport that effortless dewy-skin makeup look along with a little colour. You can achieve this look with a few quick tips. Always prime and moisturise your face before you apply any makeup. It helps in getting the glow on.

Mix a few drops of liquid highlighter in your liquid foundation and that will result in a stunning glow on the skin. Top it up with some highlighter on the high points of your cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose, brow bone and Cupid’s bow (the v-shaped area on your upper lip).

Get that sun-kissed bronze halo

For that perfect sun-kissed glow this summer, our trick is to use a bronzer. Remember not all bronzers are the same. You may be tempted to use a shimmery shade but with any sort of shimmer bronzer, you cannot build definition, so opt for a matte one. Pick a bronzer that is two shades deeper than your actual skin tone to create the illusion of a natural sun-kissed look. As a rough guide, apply your bronzer in the shape of a ‘3’ from your forehead to the jawline. Don’t forget to dust some on the sides of your nose to elongate it.

Give your eye-shadow staying power

Everyone wants their eye makeup to last long. For longer-lasting shadow, avoid using eye cream on your lids, it can break down makeup, and smooth on an eye primer instead. It will minimise creasing and create a base for the shadow to cling to so it lasts longer.

Say hello to liquid blush

Blush adds a gorgeous flush to the face in summers. Liquid blushes, tints and gels are great for longevity in hot weather. Our trick is to always apply a little more blush than you intend to wear because it fades away the fastest. And ensure that you blend your liquid and cream blushes from the apples of your cheeks towards your temple. Want to increase its wear? Dust a translucent setting powder over the top. Be light-handed as you want to lock your look, not mattify it.

Get pout perfect

Lipstick can make or break your makeup look. But summer heat can result in flaky lips which means your lipstick won’t last long. The trick we use here is to exfoliate the lips first with a lip scrub. If you don’t have one, mix olive oil and raw sugar together and scrub away. Once the surface is smooth and hydrated, apply a thin coat of lip balm before you start the rest of the makeup. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes and then gently wipe it off with a tissue. Apply your lipstick or lip stain immediately after this for the perfect pout!

Always use a setting spray

Summer means humidity and pools of sweat. And you don’t want your makeup to melt and turn into a puddle. That is why a setting spray is a must-have in everyone’s makeup bag. Spritz lightly once your entire makeup is done to lock it in and improve the longevity of your makeup.

